Steelers Vs. Bengals Sack Breakdown

Breaking down the lone sack the Pittsburgh Steelers allowed against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 16.

1. 2nd and 6, 6:06 3rd. 13 personnel. Six-block vs four-man rush (play-action)

Spot/snag concept to the top off play-action but kind of a funky call. No quick boot, no downfield throw. Just a regular pass concept that doesn’t influence or fool the Bengals much. Think they were working off their Strong-I looks they had run from earlier in the game, something they hadn’t done much of this year (Connor Heyward in true fullback alignment is rare), and the Bengals didn’t take the bait.

So not much there off the snap. Full slide protection with RB Najee Harris taking the LDE Sam Hubbard, a matchup in the Bengals’ favor. Mason Rudolph understands and feels that heat coming on, even if Harris hasn’t fully lost the block yet, and drifts to his left. That puts him in the lap of the RDE, Trey Hendrickson. Moore did allow Hendrickson to retrace and work inside, but Rudolph does slide into him. He does have a tendency to move to his left.

And Hendrickson swallows him up. I’ll absolve Moore and put this on Harris, even though he’s in a tough matchup (this happened to him in Week 12 against Hendrickson, some tough breaks). Giving up the inside flushed Rudolph to his left and into Hendrickson, though I do think Rudolph could’ve been a little bit better navigating things here.

Blame: Najee Harris

Sack Breakdown (Game)

Najee Harris: 1

Penalty Breakdown (Game)

Dan Moore Jr.: 1

SACK BREAKDOWN (SEASON)

Dan Moore Jr.: 5.5

Mason Cole: 3.5

Coverage/Scheme: 3.5

Jaylen Warren: 3.0

Kenny Pickett: 2.5

Broderick Jones: 2.0

James Daniels: 2.0

Najee Harris: 2.0

Matt Canada: 1.5

Chukwuma Okorafor: 1.5

Mitch Trubisky: 1.5

Isaac Seumalo: 1.0

Receivers: 1.0

Nate Herbig: 0.5

Mason Rudolph: 0.5

PENALTY BREAKDOWN (SEASON – ACCEPTED PENALTIES ONLY)

Chukwuma Okorafor: 4

Mason Cole: 2

James Daniels: 2

Dan Moore Jr.: 2

Broderick Jones: 1

Isaac Seumalo: 1