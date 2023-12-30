Seahawks Place Jamal Adams On IR, Make Number Of Other Roster Moves

Saturday was a busy day for the Seattle Seahawks from a 53-man roster perspective.

After releasing outside linebacker Frank Clark earlier in the day, the Seahawks placed safety Jamal Adams and wide receiver Dee Eskridge on Injured Reserve, ending their seasons. The Seahawks then signed a trio to the 53-man roster ahead of Sunday’s Week 17 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to a tweet from NFL insider Aaron Wilson.

#Seahawks place Jamal Adams on IR, released Frank Clark, placed Dee Eskridge on IR, signed Patrick O'Donnell, Ty Okada and Jake Curhan to 53-man roster — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) December 30, 2023

The Seahawks signed linebacker Patrick O’Connell, safety Ty Okada and offensive tackle Jake Curhan to the 53-man roster, filling the spots of Adams, Eskridge and Clark.

O’Connell is an undrafted free agent out of Montana that spent the entire season on the Seahawks’ practice squad. He has yet to appear in a game this season. Okada is an undrafted free agent out of Montana State and has spent the entire season on the practice squad. He was elevated to the 53-man roster once against the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 19.

Curhan has played three seasons with the Seahawks, seeing action in 23 games with eight starts. Previously this season Curhan started four games for Seattle before being waived on Nov. 18. He was later re-signed to the practice squad on Nov. 21 and now rejoins the 53-man roster, giving Seattle some depth in the trenches ahead of the matchup against the Steelers.

Along with the moves made to the 53-man roster Saturday, the Seahawks announced the elevations to the Active/Inactive roster for cornerback Kelvin Joseph and defensive tackle Austin Faoliu.

Faoliu is an undrafted free agent out of Oregon that spent the 2021 season with the Dallas Cowboys and then was out of football until 2023 with the Seattle Sea Dragons in the XFL, before landing with the Seahawks’ practice squad. Joseph, a former second-round pick of the Cowboys, was traded to the Miami Dolphins in late August before being released on Nov. 14.

Two weeks later he signed with Seattle’s practice squad and now gets an elevation against the Steelers.