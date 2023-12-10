QB Joe Flacco Named Starter For Remainder Of Browns’ Season

The Cleveland Browns have named QB Joe Flacco the starter moving forward after a big win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. This was announced by head coach Kevin Stefanski in his postgame press conference posted on the Browns’ official Twitter page.

Coach Stefanski speaks to the media after the game@VividSeats | #DawgPound https://t.co/XXU3ARBUZr — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 10, 2023

Flacco had a great game overall defeating one of the AFC’s top teams. He attempted 45 passes, completing 26 of them for 311 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception. Flacco did something that several teams’ quarterbacks have been unable to achieve all season, per NFL on CBS’s post on X.

Joe Flacco had 311 Pass Yards and 3 Pass TD on Sunday

Joe Flacco was a free agent less than a month ago Teams without a 300/3 game from a QB this season: Jets

Steelers

Jaguars

Colts

Titans

Raiders

Giants

Packers

Bucs

Falcons

Saints

Panthers

Rams

Cardinals pic.twitter.com/FjUG93ouC2 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 10, 2023

He is used to playing in the AFC North, having started for the Baltimore Ravens for 11 seasons from 2008 to 2018. He won the Super Bowl with the Ravens during the 2012 season and was named the Super Bowl MVP. He was ushered out the door several years later once it became apparent that Lamar Jackson would be the quarterback of the future in Baltimore.

He has since bounced around to multiple teams including the New York Jets, Denver Broncos, and now the Browns. This was his second start in Cleveland. He lost his first start with them last week against the Los Angeles Rams, but had a solid showing in that game as well, especially for just having joined the team two weeks prior.

Flacco now finds himself as the starter of a very competitive team in the thick of the playoff race. With this win, the Browns currently possess the fifth seed in the AFC playoff standings. This is also a large shift for the team that was previously rolling with rookie QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Getting a veteran in the mix, and one that appears to be playing well, makes the Browns a threat down the stretch of this season. They have one of best defenses in the league, so Flacco has a great supporting cast around him.

The Steelers will almost certainly not play the Browns again this season, though it is possible if both teams go on a deep playoff run.