Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2024 Mock Draft: Week 14 Edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers went from clearly in the playoff picture to on the outside looking in when it comes to the postseason, dropping two-straight games to the Cardinals and Patriots who were both 2-10 heading into their respective matchups against Pittsburgh. There is plenty of negativity surrounding the Steelers right now as their chances of making the playoffs have dropped significantly while fielding a team that no one wants to see get whipped around in a playoff game should they get in much as was the case against the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021.

The last two losses have dropped Pittsburgh to 18th overall in the draft order, setting themselves up to capitalize on better draft position to add quality players to address various needs as they look to retool this roster to field a better football team than we’ve seen this season in 2024. Many have speculated that Pittsburgh should consider drafting a quarterback to replace Kenny Pickett after two mediocre seasons, but given Pittsburgh’s history of patience and loyalty, it’s likely that they will give Pickett one more shot in 2024, bypassing on quarterback as we sit here today. Thus, this scenario has the Steelers beef up the rest fo the roster around Pickett to give him the best chance possible to compete in 2024.

ROUND 1 (#18 OVERALL) — JC LATHAM/OT/ALABAMA

The Steelers opt to hit the trenches with their first pick, selecting Alabama OT JC Latham in the first round to pair with last year’s first round pick OT Broderick Jones on the opposite side. Latham is considered the top right tackle prospect in this draft class,standing 6-6, 360 pounds and has impressive strength and power to boot. He uses that size and strength move opposing defenders off the line of scrimmage with relative ease, being a dominant run blocker while also showing a steady presence in pass protection. Latham can come in and become a Day One starter at right tackle, allowing Jones to move back to the left side and give Pittsburgh it’s bookend tackles for the next decade. For a team who’s identity on offense is a strong running game, Latham would be a great add to continue to build on that strength while protecting Kenny Pickett in the pocket.

#Alabama RT JC Latham (#65) was absolutely dominant in their win against Georgia yesterday. Clean posture and technique in pass pro all game long and really set the tone in the running game too, playing through the whistle and finishing. Best RT prospect in this class. pic.twitter.com/F7BFO73pfx — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) December 3, 2023

ROUND 2 (#50 OVERALL) — EDGERRIN COOPER/LB/TEXAS A&M

If you don’t know Edgerrin Cooper’s name yet, you probably should. The 6-3, 230-pound junior is an athletic specimen at off-ball linebacker, having the speed and fluidity to run with backs and tight ends in coverage as well as the strength and tenacity as a sideline-to-sideline defender to be a three-down linebacker in this league. Cooper is fantastic as a blitzer, posting eight sacks this season along with two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. Pittsburgh must continue to inject more youth and speed into its defense, having gotten gashed on the ground as well as through the air this season. They may have Cole Holcomb and Elandon Roberts coming back next year, but Cooper can come in and play in a rotation with the veterans, developing into an impact player for Pittsburgh as a long-term solution to the position.

Texas A&M Edgerrin Cooper Is becoming a favorite of mine! Love the way he attacks towards the ball, is rangy, and is instinctive. His future is bright! pic.twitter.com/EwrZkdrOry — Robert Cardona (@CARDONAFAM29) July 27, 2022

ROUND 3 (#82 OVERALL) — JACKSON POWERS-JOHNSON/C/OREGON

The Steelers need to upgrade over C Mason Cole who has regressed in his second season with the team, and Jackson Powers-Johnson from Oregon would be one name Pittsburgh could target to do that. The 6-3, 320-pound junior has been a riser during the college football season. He saw limited action as a true freshman at both guard spots before starting last season at right guard. He moved to center for this season and has thrived, showcasing impressive ability to move in space and make blocks on linebackers and defensive backs while executing combo blocks with the guard to the second level. He’s an aggressive, tenacious run blocker that holds his own as a pass protector as well, looking like a quality prospect that can develop into an NFL starting center.

#Oregon center Jackson Powers-Johnson Fun player to study over the past two weeks. Physical! Excellent run blocking center that can also make plays out in space. pic.twitter.com/VrkrRiaoS5 — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) October 30, 2023

ROUND 4 (#113 OVERALL VIA RAMS) — MIKE SAINRISTIL/CB/MICHIGAN

The Steelers could use another starting corner on the outside opposite of Joey Porter Jr., but adding a true slot cornerback to play in the nickel may be a bigger need as Pittsburgh hasn’t had a quality nickel defender since Mike Hilton and Cameron Sutton left town. They secure a guy that can play both spots in Michigan’s Mike Sainristil who has played at an All-American level this season, posting five interceptions (two returned for touchdowns), two sacks, a forced fumble, and six pass breakups. He is inside/outside versatile, being able to play out on the boundary as well as in the slot. Sainristil should be sought after this spring as a former wide receiver turned defensive back. He is an ideal nickel corner who can cover and blitz as a Swiss Army Knife defender at the next level.

Mike Sainristil with the clutch INT for No. 2 Michigan 🔥 🎥 @CFBONFOXpic.twitter.com/P4tXmpbeOv — The Athletic CFB (@TheAthleticCFB) November 18, 2023

ROUND 4 (#118 OVERALL) — JERMAINE BURTON/WR/ALABAMA

The Steelers have become well-known for hitting on the wide receiver position outside of the first round of the draft, nabbing value in the middle rounds and seeing them develop into solid pros. They take Alabama WR Jermaine Burton in this scenario, a talented playmaker that is being a little slept on by the rest of the national media. Burton transferred from Georgia in 2022 and has become a big-play threat for the Crimson Tide, making plays down the field with his speed as well as his contested catch ability. Burton is also dangerous after the catch, having the elusiveness and the juice to take short passes to the house. He can line up in the slot as well as the outside, giving Pittsburgh a dynamic option in the passing game should they move on from Allen Robinson II and his big cap hit in 2024 this offseason.

Don’t let this catch by Jermaine Burton go underrated this week. This was sick: pic.twitter.com/WVnXjhh6lK — Sidelines – Bama (@SSN_Alabama) October 15, 2023

ROUND 6 (#195 OVERALL) — TYKEE SMITH/S/GEORGIA

The Steelers go back to the well in Athens and draft another Georgia Bulldog in S Tykee Smith to add more depth to their safety room. Smith transferred from West Virginia back in 2020 and has become a quality player for Georgia in the secondary, recording 68 total tackles (44 solo), two sacks, two pass deflections, and four interceptions. He is a decent athlete, but plays with great instincts reading the quarterback’s eyes to undercut routes for picks. He also is a willing run defender coming downhill, making him a well-rounded defender that can also contribute on special teams for Pittsburgh as a rookie as he works to earn a role on defense.

#UGA DB Tykee Smith continued his excellent start to the season with a 5 tackle, 1 INT and 1 PBU effort against South Carolina on Saturday. Been so active blowing up screens, undercutting routes and being an asset in the run game. pic.twitter.com/JkzRwSL4uD — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) September 18, 2023

ROUND 7 (#237 OVERALL) — TORY TAYLOR/P/IOWA

Instead of taking a player that may not make the roster at the end of the draft, Pittsburgh opts to draft a starting-caliber player as an upgrade to conclude the draft. That would be Iowa’s Tory Taylor who won the Ray Guy Award as the nation’s best punter this season. Taylor has punted 86 times this season averaging nearly 48 yards per boot (47.9), while placing 30 of those punts inside the 20-yard line. Taylor also has a long of 67 yards on the season, possessing the leg to flip the field as well as the accuracy to down the ball inside the 10. Steelers P Pressley Harvin III has been inconsistent this season and his play has been a talking point by Mike Tomlin in the past, meaning Pittsburgh very well could be looking for his replacement this offseason with Taylor being the ideal candidate.