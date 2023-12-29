NFL Draft Prospects – 2023 Bowl Game Preview: December 29

Throughout the 2023-2024 college football bowl season, we’ll be highlighting each game and the key 2024 NFL Draft prospects Pittsburgh Steelers fans should be keeping an eye on.

Gator Bowl No. 22 Clemson vs. Kentucky 12 PM/EST ESPN

The Tigers have already had CB Nate Wiggins DL Ruke Orhorhoro, and LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. opt out of the game. One prospect who projects to play in this game is DL #13 Tyler Davis. The 6-2, 300-pound redshirt senior debated declaring last season but came back to school. He ended up having a down season, posting just 0.5 sack and 31 total tackles after posting 5.5 sacks the season before. Still, Davis projects to be a mid-round pick for a team looking for an undersized but juiced up 4-3 defensive tackle who can fill gaps against the run and use his athleticism to rush the passer. RB #1 Will Shipley could also declare as a true junior, having the experience and production as a rusher as well as receiver out of the backfield to be a solid middle-round selection.

Clemson DL Tyler Davis works back to 1/2 man, rips & runs his feet. The rip helps @tdbeast5390 out-leverage the blocker (who gets flagged for holding) & get the sack! #passrush #allin pic.twitter.com/zQFbFNDW7w — DLineVids (@dlinevids1) October 23, 2022

For the Wildcats, the name to watch is RB #1 Ray Davis. He started his career at Temple and transferred to Vanderbilt before finishing his career at Kentucky for the 2023 season. For his career, he has 3,563 rushing yards, 756 receiving yards and 40 touchdowns. This season, he totaled 1,066 rushing yards, 317 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns. Davis has great size, and the 5-10, 216-pounder is a bruiser between the tackles. He has decent burst in the open field and has the hands to be a capable pass catcher as well. Davis will likely be a mid-round pick who will operate best in a committee role.

Absolutely sick escape by Devin Leary and TD by Ray Davis. My goodness. pic.twitter.com/jKo4KohON2 — Max Olson (@max_olson) September 17, 2023

Sun Bowl No. 16 Notre Dame vs. No. 19 Oregon State 2 PM/EST CBS

The Fighting Irish have a handful of players opting out of the bowl game with OT Joe Alt, QB Sam Hartman, RB Audric Estime, LB Marist Liufau, and TE Mitchell Evans all sitting out. OT #54 Blake Fisher, who has been a full-time starter at right tackle the last two seasons, is a true junior and could go back to school to improve as a pass protector. But he’s a stout run blocker with the tools to become a talented tackle or kick inside to guard at the next level. The 6-6, 312-pound Fisher has already dropped weight this past season to get in better shape and is a projected mid-round pick if he enters the 2024 NFL Draft.

Notre Dame RT Blake Fisher (54) demonstrates how you fire off the ball. pic.twitter.com/JSghMDSp2J — Matt Freeman (@mattfreemanISD) November 23, 2022

Another player to keep an eye on for Notre Dame is S #0 Xavier Watts, who enjoyed a breakout season for the Fighting Irish, posting seven interceptions. A feisty defender, he can play in the slot as well as roam the back end. His athletic testing will be key, as he is currently projected to be a mid- to late-round pick. CB #5 Cam Hart is another defensive back to watch in this matchup. The 6-2, 202-pound senior has the size and length you look for at the position, but lacks the ball skills, having just two interceptions in his college career. Still, Hart does well covering receivers down the field and in the red zone and is a capable tackler in run support.

Xavier Watts picks off Caleb Williams! Notre Dame ball at the USC 12 pic.twitter.com/rjFYtJjw8c — Sidelines Sports Network™ (@Sidelines_SN) October 14, 2023

Oregon State has a few players opting out as well with OT Taliese Fuaga and WR Anthony Gould sitting out. One name that will be playing is OT #67 Joshua Gray. The 6-4, 305-pounder and has been with the team since 2018. In 2020, he started in all seven games and was second-team All-Pac-12. In 2021, he was an All-Pac-12 honorable mention. He once again made the All-Pac-12 second team in 2022 and in 2023. He has played left tackle for the Beavers but may be asked to kick inside depending how teams feel about his size at the next level. Gray is a projected late-round pick.

Oregon State gets left tackle Joshua Gray a touchdown pic.twitter.com/2p5YzRg7Gm — Ian Valentino (@NFLDraftStudy) September 16, 2023

Liberty Bowl Memphis vs. Iowa State 3:30PM EST ESPN

For Memphis, keep an eye on RB #4 Blake Watson. Watson is the latest Tiger running back to make his case for the pros, having put together a stellar season for Memphis. He has posted 177 carries for 1,045 yards and 14 touchdowns, averaging 5.9 yards per carry. He also has 458 receiving yards and three touchdowns through the air, having the dual-threat skill set. Watson is only 5-9, 195 pounds, making him a better fit as a passing downs back at the next level, but should be a late-round pick thanks to his speed and receiving ability.

Blake Watson 69 yard run!! (nice) pic.twitter.com/hfeFdeCMoe — Video from: @TSV__1 (@TSV__1) September 15, 2023

Iowa State’s top prospect CB T.J. Tampa opted out of the bowl game today as a likely Day Two pick.

Cotton Bowl No. 7 Ohio State vs. No. 9 Missouri 8PM EST ESPN

As of this writing, both WRs #18 Marvin Harrison Jr. and #2 Emeka Egbuka are projected to play in the Cotton Bowl. Harrison is the WR1 of the draft class and a top-five lock for the 2024 NFL Draft, possessing the height, weight, speed, and nuance as a route runner that is rare to find in a player of his size. He won the Biletnikoff Award this season as college football’s best receiver, posting 67 receptions for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns. Egbuka is is also a projected first round pick despite having a down 2023 season, posting just 35 receptions for 452 yards and four touchdowns after surpassing 1,100 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. He is a good route runner that does a great job creating after the catch, getting the ball in space with room to work.

He's been 𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙫elous in 2023. Marvin Harrison Jr. scored 1️⃣5️⃣ TDs on his way to being named a @HeismanTrophy finalist. Relive each of the @OhioStateFB superstar's scores. 👇#TouchdownTuesday x @MarvHarrisonJr pic.twitter.com/nBaB8jCEBU — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) December 5, 2023

RB Miyan Williams opted out of the bowl game, but plenty of other prospects are projected to play as of now. EDGE #44 JT Tuimoloau is a projected top 60 pick should he declare as a true junior. CB #10 Denzel Burke is a projected top 60 pick as well as a long, physical cover man on the outside. DL #51 Michael Hall is undersized as a defensive tackle, but he uses his quickness to shoot gaps and beat guards with speed as a pass rusher. RB #32 TreVeyon Henderson could be the top back in this year’s draft class, having burst onto the scene at Ohio State as a true freshman and has been a productive runner and receiver since then with feature back size and burst. EDGE #33 Jack Sawyer is also another junior who could go back to school, but the base defensive end was disruptive as a pass rusher with room to grow into his ceiling.

🗣️ "YOU GOT BBQ BACK THERE AND DIDN'T INVITE ME? HURT. MY. FEELINGS… NUMBER TWO." Gus Johnson had to bring back his legendary call for this big hit by @OhioStateFB's Denzel Burke 🤣 pic.twitter.com/rR04dtJSHj — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 7, 2023

More prospects for Ohio State include DL #91 Tyleik Williams, S #8 Lathan Ransom, IOL #74 Donovan Jackson, TE #8 Cade Stover, and LB #35 Tommy Eichenberg with Eichenberg being a cerebral player that is a quality run stuffer, but lacks high-end athleticism. Jackson could become a starting guard at the next level with Stover serving as a move tight end/H Back for an NFL team with all the guys listed above as likely Day Three prospects.

The top player to watch for Missouri is CB #7 Kris Abrams-Draine. He started his career at Missouri in 2020 and actually started his career as a wide receiver before converting to cornerback. In his career, he has 132 total tackles, 33 passes defended and seven interceptions. This season, he has racked up 47 total tackles, 12 passes defended and four interceptions. Abrams-Draine is a talented corner that can play inside and outside, lacking ideal size at 5-11, 178 pounds, but makes up for it with his athleticism and competitive toughness. He’s a likely Day Two pick should he declare, giving a team an opportunistic cover corner with versatility.

Really dig #Missouri DB Kris Abrams-Draine. Has natural feel to peel off of his primary receiver in zone coverage and get his hands on the football, anticipating where the ball is being thrown. Has 4 INT’s and several PBU’s in ‘23. Excellent ball skills, click and close ability. pic.twitter.com/X7aaz3PmjI — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) October 16, 2023

Another prospect to watch is OT #76 Javon Foster who projects to be a mid-round pick. Foster signed with Missouri back in 2018 and he redshirted that season. He started his first two games during the 2020 season. In 2021, he was a full-time starter at left tackle. He stayed there through the 2022 season and was named a Third Team All-American in 2023 for his play. Foster is a powerful run blocker that also shows good feet in pass protection, needing to improve his consistency to become a full-time starter at the next level.

Hello Javon Foster #Mizzou. Just tosses Carter aside like nothing pic.twitter.com/DKI77fQOkM — Mike Spencer Hrynyshyn (@MikeHrynyshyn) June 18, 2022

Also keep an eye out for LB #8 Ty’Ron Hopper who can be a solid backup/subpackage linebacker at the next level, DL #6 Darius Robinson who will be a sneaky riser in the draft process thanks to his size/athleticism combo as a skilled pass rusher, and RB #7 Cody Schrader who has enjoyed a breakout season for Missouri as an stocky, compact runner that can carry the load, but may be best served working in a committee.