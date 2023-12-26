NFL Draft Prospects – 2023 Bowl Game Preview: December 26

Quick Lane Bowl Bowling Green vs. Minnesota 2PM EST ESPN

There doesn’t appear to be any draftable prospects from Bowling Green when they take the field against Minnesota, with their top prospects likely returning to school. The name to watch for the Gophers, however, is S #27 Tyler Nubin. Nubin signed on with Minnesota in 2019 and cracked the starting lineup a year later. The 6-2, 210-pound senior has been a productive member of the Gophers’ secondary the last four seasons, posting 207 total tackles, 13 interceptions, and 11 passes defended during his time in Minnesota. He has five picks on the season and has great size, athleticism, and range to serve as centerfield safety or close to the line of scrimmage as a capable run defender. A likely Day-Two pick, Nubin should become a starter early on in his NFL career.

What a night for #Minnesota S Tyler Nubin. Versatility, instincts and ball skills all on display vs. Nebraska. pic.twitter.com/YtSdWAITvN — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) September 1, 2023

Another name to watch for Minnesota is TE #88 Brevyn Spann-Ford. The 6-7, 270-pound senior has spent five seasons with the Gophers and has developed into an NFL-caliber player, developing into a quality run blocker while capable pass catcher, having 95 receptions for 1,061 yards and seven touchdowns in his career. He has 25 catches for 239 yards and two touchdowns in 2023. He’s a big-bodied target who can move the chains and post up in the red zone but isn’t a fluid route runner for the position. Expect Spann-Ford to go somewhere on Day Three of the draft.

Brevyn Spann-Ford… I can work with this guy!! 6’7 270lbs. If you can’t get Darnell Washington, grab Spann-Ford few rounds later pic.twitter.com/qxHHVwUYpB — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) November 22, 2022

First Responder Bowl Texas State vs. Rice 5:30PM EST ESPN

Texas State may not get anyone drafted this spring, but one name to watch is QB #7 T.J. Finley. Finley started at LSU and then transferred to Auburn before going to Texas State. He has all the measurables you want in a quarterback but lacks the accuracy and decision-making to stick in the SEC. The 6-7, 255-pound passer has a cannon for an arm and can create with his legs as well, throwing for 3,287 passing yards and 24 touchdowns with eight interceptions on a 68.6 percent completion rate. He still has eligibility and could return to school, but he’s a guy to watch.

For Rice, keep your eye on WR #10 Luke McCaffrey. He is the brother of Christian McCaffrey and started his career at Nebraska, playing quarterback before transferring to Rice and making the move to wide receiver. The switch proved fruitful for McCaffrey as he had a strong season in 2023 at wideout, with 68 receptions for 963 yards and 12 touchdowns. He is 6-2, 195 pounds and has good size at the position, but is likely to be an undrafted free agent.

Rice WR Luke McCaffrey (Yes, Christian's brother) has made a couple of unbelievable TD catches the past two weeks pic.twitter.com/BakXBO33RY — Colton Denning (@Dubsco) September 20, 2023

Guaranteed Rate Bowl Kansas vs. UNLV 9PM EST ESPN

The Jayhawks have several draftable prospects this year, including OT #67 Dominick Puni. The 6-5, 320-pound blocker started his career at Central Missouri before transferring to Kansas, helping man the left tackle spot. Puni has experience playing both inside and outside at the college level, being a quality run blocker with the athleticism to work in space and drive defenders off the ball. He is continuing to develop in pass protection and is likely to go in the middle rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft.

#Kansas LT Dominick Puni picked up a Senior Bowl invite and after watching him operate as a run blocker, it’s easy to see why. Mauler tendencies w/the athleticism to work in space. Played LG last season before moving to LT in ‘23. Played 4 years at DII school Central Missouri. pic.twitter.com/SW5C9fBzBz — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) November 10, 2023

Other names to watch for Kansas include S #1 Kenny Logan, who should be a good depth player/special teamer at the next level as a physical tackler who flies to the football. RB #4 Devin Neal also should expect to get drafted in the middle rounds this year should he declare early as a junior. The 6-1, 210-pound back has enjoyed a great season, rushing for 1,209 yards and 15 touchdowns while averaging 6.6 yards per carry. Having the size to run between the tackles, the speed to pull away from defenders, and the pass-catching chops to play on third downs, Neal is an intriguing back to target should he come out.

Devin Neal is in store for a HUGE season💨 pic.twitter.com/Pf522f0OYa — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 2, 2023

For the Rebels, keep an eye on LB #7 Jackson Woodard. Woodard spent three seasons at Arkansas but then followed his former defensive coordinator to UNLV. He’s enjoyed a stellar 2023 season, posting 114 total tackles, eight tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. At 6-foot-3 and 230 pounds, Woodard has the size to play at the NFL level. He could go back to school with some eligibility remaining and may do so as a late-round pick/potential UDFA.