NFL Draft Prospects – 2023 Bowl Game Preview: December 23 (Late Games)

Throughout the 2023-2024 college football bowl season, we’ll be highlighting each game and the key 2024 NFL Draft prospects Pittsburgh Steelers fans should be keeping an eye on.

68 Ventures Bowl Eastern Michigan vs. South Alabama 7PM EST ESPN

Eastern Michigan lacks a draftable prospect at this juncture, while South Alabama has S #8 Yam Banks, who could be a late-round draft pick should he declare. He’s only a redshirt junior and could decide to return to school for another season. However, the 6-1, 208-pound defensive back has had a good amount of production during his time with the Jaguars, including a stellar 2022 season where he picked off six passes. This season, he has tallied 44 total tackles, one interception, and two passes defended. He is a capable tackler who also can cover backs and tight ends, making him an intriguing prospect that could be had later on the the draft.

YAM BANKS JUST DID THAT 🍠 pic.twitter.com/Xvify5TpBt — The Transfer Portal CFB (@TPortalCFB) December 22, 2022

Las Vegas Bowl Northwestern vs. Utah 7:30PM EST ABC

The name to watch for Northwestern is LB #32 Bryce Gallagher, who is likely to be an undrafted free agent if not a late-round pick. Gallagher has produced two straight seasons with 100+ total tackles, posting 90 or more tackles in three straight seasons. He also has a sack, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, an interception, and two pass breakups on the season. Gallagher does a great job following to the football and providing great pursuit against the run. He will likely need to be a special teams’ ace to stick on a roster, but he has the size and the experience teams are looking for at off-ball linebacker.

🟣🟣#2023NUFBTopPlays🟣🟣 #14 : BRYCE GALLAGHER, ALL-BIG TEN GAME-CHANGER This play by @brycegallagher3 wasn't *quite* as amazing as the Jadeveon Clowney-impersonation we described on the pod…but it's still INCREDIBLE. Bryce's instinct to go after Taulia FLIPPED THE GAME. pic.twitter.com/ip6FbKMbkv — West Lot Pirates (@westlotpirates) December 21, 2023

DE #83 Jonah Elliss will miss the bowl game after suffering a season-ending injury back in November. One draft prospect that should suit up for Utah on Saturday is S #8 Cole Bishop. Bishop is a true junior and has been a productive player for the Utes since coming to school, having posted 197 total tackles, three interceptions, and 12 pass breakups. This season, Bishop has tallied 60 tackles, two interceptions, and four pass breakups. Bishop has good size at safety, standing 6-2, 207 pounds, with the physicality to be a capable tackler in run support. He has good instincts in coverage and should get drafted somewhere in the middle rounds this spring should he declare, being capable of becoming a starting safety for a long time in the league.

The 2024 NFL Draft safety class is full of explosive, versatile, and tenacious playmakers. Exhibit F: Cole Bishop pic.twitter.com/QKIfg1Hs0b — Ian Cummings (@IC_Draft) September 1, 2023

Hawaii Bowl San Jose State vs. Coastal Carolina 10:30PM EST ESPN

The San Jose State Spartans have a dynamic runner in RB #32 Kairee Robinson, who is hoping to hear his name called this spring. The one thing working against Robinson is his size, standing just 5-7, 189 pounds. Still, the diminutive runner has been a force for San Jose State, having 2,646 rushing yards, 707 receiving yards, and 36 total touchdowns in his career. This season, he has 1,127 rushing yards, 197 receiving yards, and 20 total touchdowns. Robinson runs with good vision and balance, being shifty in the open field while displaying some burst when hitting the hole. He would make for a good scat back at the NFL level, complimenting a bigger-bodied back that can change the pace and add that pass-catching dynamic on third downs.

Kairee Robinson breaks loose 💨 pic.twitter.com/LSc8kCaXci — Luke Johnson (@Scoop_Johnson) October 30, 2021

The name to watch for Coastal Carolina is WR #15 Sam Pinckney. Pinckney transferred from Georgia State to Coastal Carolina back in 2022 and has enjoyed two strong seasons with the Chanticleers. He had 71 receptions for 996 yards and three touchdowns last season and posted 64 receptions for 904 yards and seven touchdowns in 2023. Pinckney has good size, standing 6-4, 220 pounds with the length and leaping ability to boot, doing a great job winning contested catches in the red zone and along the sideline. His long speed and route running will dictate if he gets drafted early on Day Three or if he becomes an UDFA. But Pinckney will have an opportunity to make an NFL roster.