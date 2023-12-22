NFL Draft Prospects – 2023 Bowl Game Preview: December 22

Throughout the 2023-2024 college football bowl season, we’ll be highlighting each game and the key 2024 NFL Draft prospects Pittsburgh Steelers fans should be keeping an eye on.

Gasparilla Bowl Georgia Tech vs. UCF 6:30PM/ET ESPN

The top prospect to watch for the Yellow Jackets is S #1 LaMiles Brooks. The 6-2, 188-pounder could opt to return to school having eligibility left after redshirting his first year on campus. Still, the defensive back could decide to declare early after a strong last two seasons as a starter, picking off three passes last season and one in 2023. Brooks does his best work as a deep safety, using his length and range to cover ground and impact passes. He has 13 pass breakups the last two seasons as well while being a willing defender against the run. He has a shot to go somewhere late on Day Three of the draft and would cut his teeth on special teams while looking to prove he can be a capable free safety at the next level.

For the Knights, keep your eyes on RB #7 RJ Harvey. The 5-8, 195-pounder lacks ideal size but has proven to be an effective runner at the collegiate level. He had a great season in 2023, posting 1,296 rushing yards, 231 receiving yards and 17 total touchdowns. The former Virginia Cavalier possesses the skill set to be a quality change-of-pace back at the next level, having the pass-catching prowess as well as the vision and burst to keep defenses on their toes. He runs well behind his pads, having solid contact balance for a shorter yet stout runner. Look for Harvey to get selected somewhere late on draft day or sign as a priority free agent as he attempts to make a team in training camp next summer.