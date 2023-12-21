NFL Draft Prospects – 2023 Bowl Game Preview: December 21

Throughout the 2023-2024 college football bowl season, we’ll be highlighting each game and the key 2024 NFL Draft prospects Pittsburgh Steelers fans should be keeping an eye on.

Boca Raton Bowl USF vs. Syracuse 8PM EST ESPN

The Bulls have few prospects who are expected to land on NFL rosters next season, but one name that could make his way onto a training camp roster and battle for a roster spot is RB #5 Nay’Quan Wright. The 5-9, 204-pound senior transferred from Florida to earn a bigger role at USF, carrying the ball 168 times for 757 yards (4.5 YPC) and seven touchdowns while catching eight passes for 23 yards. Wright is a smaller back but runs well behind his pads. He also is a skilled pass catcher, having shown off his passing-game prowess more than he had with the Gators. He is a likely UDFA who can make his way into camp and compete for an RB3 spot if he excels on passing downs while contributing on special teams.

For Syracuse, keep your eyes on LB #2 Marlowe Wax. Wax has been playing heavy snaps since coming to school in 2020, working his way into a full-time role as the main man in the middle of the Orange defense. Wax has 99 total stops this season (67 solo) along with four sacks, four forced fumbles, two pass deflections, and an interception. Wax does a great job in pursuit of the football, playing chase both downhill and sideline to sideline. He is adequate in coverage but doesn’t have the best feel for running with backs and tight ends in man-to-man coverage. He is average sized, likely meaning the 6-1, 230-pounder will get drafted somewhere in the later rounds as a core special teamer who has to prove his size and coverage ability won’t be a hindrance at the NFL level.