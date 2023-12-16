NFL Draft Prospects – 2023 Bowl Game Preview: December 16 (Late Games)

Throughout the 2023-2024 college football bowl season, we’ll be highlighting each game and the key 2024 NFL Draft prospects Pittsburgh Steelers fans should be keeping an eye on.

New Mexico Bowl Fresno State vs. New Mexico State 5:45PM EST ESPN

The New Mexico State Aggies don’t have any players that expect to hear their name called on draft day this coming spring, while the Fresno State Bulldogs don’t have a draftable prospect either. One name that could be an intriguing undrafted free agent is Bulldogs LB #9 Malachi Langley. Langley is a fifth-year senior that has been starting since 2021, having posted 80 total tackles (36 solo) and a sack on the season. He has NFL size, standing 6-1, 239 pounds and will likely have an opportunity to make a training camp roster and battle for a spot.

LA Bowl UCLA vs. Boise State 7:30PM EST ABC

The UCLA Bruins will be without their top prospect as EDGE #15 Laiatu Latu opted out of the bowl game as a likely first round pick. One prospect that is projected to play in the bowl game today is fellow EDGE #11 Gabriel Murphy. The 6-3, 260-pound senior has been a great running mate opposite Latu this season, having racked up 37 total stops, seven sacks, and one pass deflection. Murphy has the size and strength to set the edge as well as the explosiveness to win the corner as a pass rusher. He is still developing his hand usage and technique to better win the corner on his pass rush, but Murphy is an ideal developmental EDGE that could be had in the middle rounds this spring.

For the Broncos, look out for RB #24 George Holani. The 5-11, 210-pound senior has been producing big numbers for Boise State since 2019, having rushed for 1,000 yards in two separate seasons. He’s missed time due to injury this season, having just 117 carries for 610 yards and five touchdowns along with 16 receptions for 154 yards. Holani runs hard behind his pads, fighting for every yard between the tackles as an aggressive runner that can carry the load. He doesn’t possess amazing long speed, but can be a capable complementary back in the league that adds the skill set as a pass catcher as well as a special teamer to the equation as a potential late-round pick.

Independence Bowl Texas Tech vs. Cal 9:15PM EST ESPN

EDGE #7 Steve Linton is following in the footsteps of former teammate Tyree Wilson as an athlete EDGE making his transition from college to the pros. Linton stands 6-5, 235 pounds and is an impressive athlete, playing with great speed and burst on the field. He only has three sacks and two forced fumbles on the season, but he possesses the frame to continue to add weight as well as the upside to develop into a disruptive pass rusher with more refinement on his technique. He a projected mid-to-late round pick right now, being a guy that someone can take a chance on late and try to mold him into a rotational player with refinement on his hand usage as well as adding weight to his frame.

The prospect to watch for the Cal Bears is WR #3 Jeremiah Hunter. The 6-2, 200-pound junior is a projected mid-round draft pick that has yet to decide is he’s going to declare or come back for his senior season. He has decent size and is a plus-athlete making big plays down the field as a deep threat while being an ideal target in the red zone thanks to his height and strong hands. He has 58 receptions for 669 yards and seven touchdowns on the season. He could opt to go back for another year to try and improve his draft stock, or put his hand in the draft as a team looking for a likely backup Z receiver that can play special teams.