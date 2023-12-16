NFL Draft Prospects – 2023 Bowl Game Preview: December 16 (Early Games)

Throughout the 2023-2024 college football bowl season, we’ll be highlighting each game and the key 2024 NFL Draft prospects Pittsburgh Steelers fans should be keeping an eye on.

Myrtle Beach Bowl Georgia Southern vs. Ohio 11AM EST ESPN

The player to watch for the Eagles of Georgia Southern is RB No.25 Jalen White, but the runner recently stated his intention to return to college for his fifth year on Twitter. For Ohio, keep your eyes on WR #12 Sam Wiglusz, who figures to be a late-round or undrafted free agent. Wiglusz has had a down year compared to last season, posting 51 receptions for 596 yards and three touchdowns despite posting 877 yards and 11 scores last season. The former Ohio State transfer has decent speed and good route running for a team looking for an inside/outside versatile wideout.

Former Ohio State WR Sam Wiglusz has been awesome this year for Ohio. Hauls in this wicked throw from Canadian Kurtis Rourke for the #MACtion TD.

Celebration Bowl Florida A&M vs. Howard 12PM EST ABC

For Florida A&M, the name to watch is CB #2 Javan Morgan. The 5’11, 185lb senior is the leader in the secondary for the Rattlers, posting 10 interceptions the last three seasons, including three this season. Morgan is on the smaller end of things but has shown he can hold his own on the outside, although a move inside to the slot may be in his NFL future. A likely late-round pick or UDFA, Morgan is an intriguing prospect with ballhawk traits.

For Howard, keep your eyes on OT #77 Anim Dankwah. Dankwah is a mammoth of a man, standing 6’8, 362lb, with the girth and length to boot. His sheer size and strength make him a great focal point to run behind in the running game, bulldozing defenders off the line of scrimmage while creating wide running lanes for his backs. His pass protection can improve, but he has the length and the size that make life difficult for edge rushers to work around him, making him a tantalizing prospect in the later half of the draft.

Howard U When I watch Howard play, majority of the time when they rushed for a TD in the Redzone, it was called to his side for a reason. @DraftHBCU pic.twitter.com/AcoWYRAjb6 — Gerald J. Huggins II, M.A. (@Coach_HugginsJr) November 23, 2022

New Orleans Bowl Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana 2:15PM EST ESPN

For Jacksonville State, WR #14 Perry Carter is the only prospect that has a chance of getting drafted, though he is likely an UDFA. The 5’10, 175lb pass catcher topped out at 34 receptions for 603 yards and three touchdowns this season, the best of his college career.

For Louisiana, OT #50 Nathan Thomas is the name to watch. The former basketball player bulked up to make a name for himself on the gridiron, standing 6’5, 334lb, to earn a part-time role on the offensive line in 2021 before becoming a full-time starter in 2022. He’s started at left tackle the last two seasons, Being a proficient run blocker while holding his own in pass protection. Thomas is projected to be a late-round pick or UDFA, being a guy to plug in and develop at tackle or possibly move inside to guard.

Cure Bowl Miami (Ohio) vs. Appalachian State 3:30PM EST ABC

For the RedHawks, be sure to keep an eye on LB #15 Matthew Salopek. He has three seasons with 100+ total tackles, including 134 total stops in 2023, along with three sacks, two pass deflections, and an interception. Salopek is a tackling machine, having the speed and pursuit to run down opposing backs in the open field. He’s also a capable coverage defender, doing well in his zone drops as well as running with backs and tight ends. He should have a chance of getting drafted, given his resume as a core special teamer, with the chance to develop into a role player on defense.

For the Mountaineers, be sure to watch CB #2 Tyrek Funderburk. The 6’0, 185lb senior has good height and the ball skills you look for at the position, having picked off four passes in 2023, including taking two back to the house for scores. He has 11 picks in the last four seasons, having a real knack for reading the quarterback’s eyes and jumping the route to make splash plays. He’s also willing to mix it up as a run defender, having 46 total stops this season and three forced fumbles the last two seasons combined. Keep an eye on Funderburk during the pre-draft process as a potential late-round pick who could make a team thanks to his size and his playmaking.