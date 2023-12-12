NFL Announces Broadcast Team For Steelers-Colts Game

Are you ready for some Saturday afternoon football? Pittsburgh will be playing the first of its back-to-back Saturday games this season, taking on the Indianapolis Colts Dec. 16 at 4:30. And now we know the broadcast team for this game.

According to the NFL via the PPG’s Brian Batko, Rich Eisen will have the call for this game with Kurt Warner serving as color analyst and Jamie Erdahl as the sideline reporter. The game will be shown on NFL Network.

The Steelers-Colts game at 4:30 Saturday on NFL Network will have Rich Eisen and Kurt Warner on the call, with Jamie Erdahl as the sideline reporter, league just announced. — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) December 12, 2023

Eisen had previously mentioned that he would be calling this game, his last of 2023 after also handling international games this season for the league and for NFLN. Eisen is one of the most talked-about national media figures when it comes to Steeler Nation, and his takes always elicit a response, positive and negative, from the fan base. He recently defended Mike Tomlin despite the Steelers’ losses to the Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots, a video that racked up over 200,000 views on his YouTube channel.

Warner is one of the top analysts of the game. A Hall of Fame quarterback who lost a Super Bowl to the Steelers, his breakdowns are among some of the best in the business. His time calling games from the booth is relatively limited, but he’s been in front of the camera for over a decade, first joining NFL Network in 2010. He’s usually seen in the studio as part of the network’s Sunday morning show while serving as an analyst throughout the week.

Erdahl took over as the host of Good Morning Football in July 2022, replacing Kay Adams. Leading one of football’s most popular talk shows, it was a seamless transition. While she’s been in-studio lately, she has plenty of sideline experience, once a lead sideline reporter for the SEC while also serving in a similar role for the Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins.

Pittsburgh and Indianapolis will kick off at 4:30 PM/EST. The Steelers also play the following Saturday, Dec. 23, when they take on the Cincinnati Bengals.