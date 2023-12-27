Mike Tomlin Praises Patrick Peterson’s ‘Coach’s Perspective’ Stepping Up To Play Safety

While things have not been perfect, in the first year of a new front office regime, one thing you can argue is that they’ve done a better job insulating themselves than they have in recent years. The Pittsburgh Steelers were down their top three or four safeties and top three inside linebackers last time out and still managed to play well on defense.

Part of the recipe is seeking versatility, and Patrick Peterson got the chance to put his money where his mouth is last time out. The former All-Pro cornerback started at safety against the Cincinnati Bengals given all the injuries they have there, and he played well, including an interception.

“He’s a really sharp football player, first and foremost, who’s very experienced. He sees the game from a coach’s perspective in that he can step outside his helmet”, head coach Mike Tomlin said about the veteran yesterday. “That allows for versatility, but it’s not the first time we’ve talked about Pat’s versatility”.

While Keanu Neal has been on the Reserve/Injured List for most of the second half of last season, the Steelers have gotten extremely thin in recent weeks. Minkah Fitzpatrick went down with a knee injury, and Damontae Kazee was handed a suspension through the remainder of the regular season. On top of that, Trenton Thompson, a recent emergence, missed the last game with a back injury.

Both Fitzpatrick and Thompson could potentially work themselves back this week, which would allow Peterson to return to cornerback, but his ability to move around the defense has become more and more important as the season has progressed. And that was always the plan.

“Pat was a guy that had versatility and intellect and communication skills and a passion for the game”, Tomlin said, in discussing their interest in him during free agency after losing Cameron Sutton. “We thought it would be helpful it’s proven to be”.

I don’t think that they expected they would need to test it out in such a fashion this year, though. After all, they made sure to insulate themselves at safety by re-signing Kazee from last year’s roster and adding Neal as an outside free agent.

Inside linebacker is another area that has been tried and tested just as much. Cole Holcomb and Kwon Alexander had already been lost for the season, and now it’s unclear how significant Elandon Roberts’ injury is. They’ve had to restock in-season, seeking experienced veteran opportunities.

The primary contributor had been Mykal Walker, who has had his ups and downs. Back in the mix is Myles Jack, who was with the team a year ago, and we could see Blake Martinez get an active role again against Seattle. Mark Robinson has been involved in recent weeks to varying degrees as well.

But Peterson starting at safety and holding down the fort is certainly the most impressive feat, I think, given the position switch involved. It’s not like he spent much time during training camp practicing at safety, making a full-time switch. It’s just something that he added to his repertoire without the time to test it out. Well, now he has, though hopefully he won’t have to try it out again this year.