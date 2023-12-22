Michael Pittman Jr. Thinks Steelers Were ‘Headhunting,’ But Disagrees With Damontae Kazee Suspension

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost Damontae Kazee to a suspension for the remainder of the regular season following a hit on WR Michael Pittman Jr. in Pittsburgh’s Week 15 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Pittman left the game and didn’t return due to a concussion, but he was cleared from protocol and will likely suit up for the Colts Week 16 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons. Talking to reporters today, Pittman said he thought Pittsburgh was trying to headhunt, but he didn’t feel as if Kazee wanted to intentionally hurt him. He also disagreed with Kazee’s suspension.

“I do think that they were headhunting, but I don’t think he meant to try to impose life-changing injury,” Pittman said via Colts reporter Kent Sterling on YouTube. “I don’t think that any player has that in them and you just never want to see guys lose games and lose that much money because I don’t think he was trying to do that. He has a family too, and I know that’s a hefty fine. He’s gonna miss out on a lot of money that he was counting on,” Pittman said. “I wish it never happened for me and for him.”

It feels like a bit of a stretch to say that Pittsburgh was headhunting, as the hit was a bang-bang play on a ball that probably could’ve been placed better by QB Gardner Minshew. Former NFL QB Tom Brady and Colts assistant defensive backs coach Mike Mitchell were among those to speak out against the punishment after Kazee was suspended for the season, but the fact that Kazee had racked up five prior fines this year for unnecessary roughness likely contributed to the ruling.

Pittman said that he doesn’t think the suspension was fair.

“I think they made an example out of him, which is unfortunate,” Pittman said via Kent Sterling on YouTube. “It was not a clean hit, but I don’t necessarily want them to suspend him and him lose out on everything.”

The most important thing is that Pittman is alright, as the hit looked scary in real time and he was down on the field for a bit after the hit, before he was able to walk off under his own power. Kazee obviously didn’t mean any ill will with the hit, as Pittman said. He was just trying to make a play, but the nature of the throw and the fact Pittman had to dive for it led to a scary collision.

Concussions remain a problem in the NFL, and the type of hit that Kazee made is one the NFL wants to eliminate from the game. Lowering the helmet to initiate contact is a play we’ve seen RB Jaylen Warren get fined for multiple times this season, and hitting with the helmet is clearly something the NFL has emphasized getting out of the game.

For the Steelers, the hit cost them their starting safety for the season, and with S Minkah Fitzpatrick also injuring his knee against the Colts, Pittsburgh is digging deep for safety depth with Eric Rowe, elevated off the practice squad today, expected to start tomorrow.

