Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,030)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, Alexa Dellarocco, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,030 on this Friday afternoon, I talk about the forgotten Pittsburgh Steelers who played subtle but key roles in the Week 16 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP4366621143
