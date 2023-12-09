Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,010)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Melanie Friedlander, Ross McCorkle, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,010 on this Saturday afternoon, I talk about how sick I am to continually see the Pittsburgh Steelers lose to the New England Patriots on the heels of the team’s Thursday night debacle at home to another 2-10 team.
