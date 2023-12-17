Listen: Steelers Vs Colts Recap And Analysis

Bringing you guys another video today. Here, we’re breaking down the Pittsburgh Steelers’ ugly 30-13 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday. We recap the mess in all three phases and who the team is likely to start at quarterback for Week 16 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

As always, let me know your thoughts in the comments below.

