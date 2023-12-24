Jaylen Warren Will Remember Block On Germaine Pratt ‘More Than A Run’

In a game full of impressive plays, Pittsburgh Steelers RB Jaylen Warren had one of the most impressive when he de-cleated Cincinnati Bengals LB Germaine Pratt on a block that set up a rushing touchdown by WR Calvin Austin III.

After the game, Warren told reporters, including TribLive’s Chris Adamski, that he’ll remember the block more than he would remember a run because he loves plays where he can do his job and help the team.

“If anything I will remember that play more than a run. I love plays like that when I can help the team, Calvin scored and that means a lot. Seeing him score like that, I am glad I did my job, my 1-of-11 job that helped him succeed,” Warren said via Adamski.

It was an awesome block, and blocking is a huge facet of Warren’s game. Despite his relatively small stature, Warren isn’t afraid to stick his face in the fan and make plays as a blocker. It’s something that stood out immediately last year after he joined the team as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State. Warren’s game has evolved, and he also reached over 1,000 scrimmage yards against the Bengals. But despite his prowess as a running back, he’s someone who’s not going to take a play off and will block as much as he can and as hard as he can if that’s his job on the play.

It’s awesome to see Warren have the success he has, and it’s really fun watching him contribute to the success of the team even if he’s not the one with the ball. He’s the type of player who will lay it all on the line to help his team win, and it’s cool to hear him say how much blocking and just doing his job matters to him, even moreso than a flashy run.

Warren has been one of the biggest revelations for the Steelers this season, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him continue to have success for years to come. It’s rare to have a running back who is willing to block the way he is while also being a capable runner and receiver out of the backfield, and the different ways he can impact the game make him really important to the Steelers.

As long as Warren keeps doing his “1-of-11 job,” he’ll have a job in the NFL. Hopefully, he continues to thrive for Pittsburgh over the next few weeks.