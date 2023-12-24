‘It Was Fun’: Myles Jack Thankful For Opportunity ‘Coming Off The Couch’ In Steelers’ Return

A little over a month ago, ILB Myles Jack was happily retired from the game of football, working on his pilot’s license while He purchasing the Allen Americans of the East Coast Hockey League, a minor league club that is an affiliate of the Ottawa Senators in the NHL. He had finished playing with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022 in disappointing fashion, seeing his body break down in the second half of the season as his impact and role on the defense diminished immensely.

However, fate has a crazy way of making things work out sometimes. In the case of Jack, Pittsburgh would call him up after getting decemated at the inside linebacker with injuries, losing ILBs Cole Holcomb and Kwon Alexander for the season while having ILB Elandon Roberts dealing with a groin injury.

The Steelers signed Jack to their practice squad over a month ago, going from being out of the league moving on with life’s work to putting the pads back on for one more go-around. Seeing his first game action of the season against the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday night, Jack is grateful for another chance to play the games he loves in-front of the di-hard fans in Pittsburgh.

“They had a good plan of just getting me ready, getting me in shape, giving me free time,” Jack said to the media on video from Steelers.com. “Obviously, you never wanna see your guy go down, but I guess in essence, they was preparing me for a time when I would need to go in. Kudos to the training staff, Coach [Tomlin] coming up with a plan, being patient with me, getting me in shape. Trying to get out there, getting mid-season form coming off the couch. So, it was fun. It was fun. Definitely missed some opportunities, missed a couple plays, but I’ll get it right.”

Jack did miss a couple of plays Saturday night against the Bengals, ntobally missing his first tackle attempt and being a part of a couple coverage busts in the second half. However, Jack played valientely in his return to Pittsburgh after not playing football in nearly in an entire calendar year, posting six total tackles (three solo), one tackle for loss, a sack, and two quarterback hits. Jack was able to generate some splash in his first appearance of the season for Pittsburgh, getting to QB Jake Browning in the pocket, surpassing his quarterback hits and sack totals from all of last season in his first appearances with Pittsburgh in 2023.

Myles Jack enters backfield in a flash for sack on Browning https://t.co/S33d7CFrgR #Steelers pic.twitter.com/OZ05YsOjNf — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) December 24, 2023

With ILB Elandon Roberts suffering a pec injury that had him in a sling after the game, Pittsburgh will likely be relying on Jack more going forward as Pittsburgh continues to deal with attrition at the inside linebacker position this season. For now, Jack can relish coming back to Pittsburgh and making a positive impact, helping this team overcome numerous injuries to get a much-needed win as he looks to help this team make a plate playoff push with two games left to play.