‘It Comes Down To Execution’: Cameron Heyward Blames Execution, Not Preparation Leading To Loss Against Cardinals

Shortly after the loss to the Arizona Cardinals Sunday at Acrisure Stadium, running back Jaylen Warren raised some eyebrows stating that the Pittsburgh Steelers might have overlooked the Cardinals coming into the matchup, leading to the rather embarrassing loss.

Tuesday morning, wide receiver Diontae Johnson doubled down on that, adding that the Steelers put in the work all week, but then on gameday, they were flat and might have overlooked the Cardinals.

Steelers’ defensive captain Cameron Heyward doesn’t see it that way — at all.

Speaking with reporters Tuesday from inside the Steelers’ locker room at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on the South Side, Heyward said that it came down to the Steelers not executing in the loss to the Cardinals, rather than the perceived lack of details throughout the week.

“I didn’t really look at it like that. Self-inflicted wounds; I don’t think it comes down to detail throughout the week. I think it comes down to execution in those games,” Heyward said to reporters when asked if the preparation during the week and potentially overlooking the Cardinals led to poor showing, according to video via Steelers Live on Twitter. “The penalties were out of control. Offense, defense, special teams, defense especially. We let them sustain drives on offense. It got us out of our rhythm.

“…And I understand that we’re all ticked off about the game and how it went, but it’s the NFL. Every team’s got a good chance to win.”

Stating that the Steelers might have overlooked the Cardinals because of their performances and their record leading up to the Week 13 matchup seems like a bit of a cop-out for the Steelers. Execution on simple, off-season things like formations and assignments are basic things. That’s not a preparation or mindset issue in Week 13.

Pittsburgh didn’t come out flat, either. They started fast on both sides of the ball and had some explosive plays offensively. The run game really got going as Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren ripped off chunks of yardage on the ground, and quarterback Kenny Pickett dialed up a deep shot to wide receiver George Pickens, sparking the Steelers’ offense early.

But the Steelers settled for a field goal on the opening drive. Ultimately, the Cardinals tied it at 3-3. But then the Steelers drove down the field and had a chance to take the lead as Jaylen Warren ripped off an 18-yard run, Harris had an 11-yard run and the Steelers were clicking. Then, things stalled, Pickett got hurt, and the game was never the same.

Things changed on the failed 4th and 1 at the goal line. Missed blocks by James Daniels and Broderick Jones on a combo block, and center Mason Cole getting stood straight up at the snap and blown back into running back Najee Harris aren’t preparation issues. That’s execution on the players, and that’s certainly not on the coaches.

After that failed 4th and 1, the Steelers’ defense had no answers for the Cardinals’ offense as Kyler Murray marched the Cardinals down the field, hooking up with tight end Trey McBride four times on the drive — three of which came on third down to move the chains, backup running back Michael Carter broke a tackle from linebacker Mykal Walker in the hole and exploded for 22 yards, and then Murray found McBride for a touchdown, capping off a 99-yard scoring drive.

Again, that’s largely execution on the defense, though the coaching preparation as far as how to cover McBride was rather concerning.

To cap things off, the Steelers were bullied in the second half by the Cardinals’ run game. James Conner played a pivotal role in the Cardinals running a four-minute offense late, salting the game away. Execution is a problem.

There’s a lot the Steelers have to clean up moving forward, and that includes stating that they maybe took the Cardinals lightly. This is the NFL, as Heyward said. Everyone is good at this level. All that is from some of the players is an excuse.

They better correct it.