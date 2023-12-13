‘I Don’t Know If He Can Survive That’: Essex Believes Tomlin’s Job Could Be In Jeopardy If Pittsburgh Keeps Losing

The man that once could have been confused as the mayor of the city of Pittsburgh is starting to generate quite a following of detractors who want to run him out of town with torches and pitchforks. That man is Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, who has led the team since 2007, having accomplished plenty of feats during his tenure as the team’s head coach including making two Super Bowl appearances while bringing home the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl XLIII.

Still, Tomlin has got on the nerves with plenty of Steelers fans given his team’s results this season, having dropped two-straight games to the Cardinals and Patriots with both teams being 2-10 coming into Pittsburgh. His team has shown a lack of desire and urgency on both sides of the football as the offense continues to play poorly and the defense fell apart to two of the worst offenses in the league this season. Speaking with Kevin Adams on the Steel Here podcast, Pittsburgh’s former offensive lineman voiced his concerns regarding Tomlin and his job security if the results don’t improve in the team’s final four games of the season.

“I do think there’s a chance they look elsewhere if it continues to look like it did the last two games,” Essex said on the Steel Here podcast. “I truly do. Because that’s just really, really bad football. And we get four more games of that, I don’t know if Tomlin could survive that type of decline at this point in the season when we were 7-4.

“Like on the other side, when you started out 2-6 and you’re improving into the offseason, you got some hope that things could get turned around. But when you are losing it and you’re losing the way that we’ve lost with the type of product on the field and it continues to slide towards the end of the season, I don’t think he can survive that to be truthfully honest.”

Pittsburgh was supposed to enter the back half of the season ready to hit their stride, having gotten back DL Cameron Heyward and S Minkah Fitzpatrick from injury while facing the Cardinals and Patriots who sit near the bottom of the league this season as well as the Colts and Bengals who are both on their backup quarterbacks due to season-ending injuries. Instead of building on their 7-4 mark, Pittsburgh dropped two-straight games to inferior teams as Tomlin’s team looked unprepared and frankly unmotivated, having the announcing crew of Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit point out a lack of urgency from the Steelers last Thursday night against the Patriots.

Tomlin’s press conference following the loss to the Patriots showed a man that was frustrated and at a loss for words, stating that his team would get things turned around because that’s what they do and who they are. Alex Kozora of Steelers Depot noted after that presser that the standard in Pittsburgh has fallen, and Tomlin should feel the heat for it as this team has no identity and no current direction. They are lacking that fire and resilience the past Steelers’ teams have had, and Tomlin is having a tough time instilling that into this group.

Q: Mike, what gives you the confidence that you guys could be back after two losses like that? Tomlin: "Because this is what we do. This is who we are." #Steelers #NFL — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) December 8, 2023

Tomlin’s track record speaks for itself, but the saying “what have you done for me lately” rings true here as well. As of late, Tomlin has lost two games to teams that Pittsburgh should have beaten, having his team unprepared and outplayed. He hasn’t had the Steelers considered legit contenders for the AFC since 2017, and his last playoff win came the year prior in 2016. Should he lose on Saturday against the Colts and experience similar results down the stretch that they’ve had the last two weeks, owner Art Rooney II will be feeling the heat to move on from his long-tenured head coach the same way the team moved on from their offensive coordinator at midseason.