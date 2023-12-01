‘I Don’t Give That Kid Enough Credit:’ Cameron Heyward Happy With Rookie Keeanu Benton’s Play

Rookie defensive tackle Keeanu Benton has been a lifesaver for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense this season. With the team losing DL Cameron Heyward for much of the first half of the season and then dealing with the loss of DL Montravius Adams, it’s been Benton who’s had to step for Pittsburgh. He’s stepped in a big way, and he’s been a really nice piece along the defensive line. In a one-on-one interview with Missi Matthews for Steelers.com, Heyward praised Benton’s play this season.

“I don’t give that kid enough credit,” Heyward told Matthews. “He’s come on big for us. Losing Montravius [Adams], myself, we needed guys to step in. Didn’t matter what age you were, but we needed guys to step up, and I thought he did an amazing job. And he’s continued to keep doing it. He plays with good leverage, good hands, gets off blocks, gets after the quarterback too. And I love the way he runs after the ball. That’s one thing that I was taught here when I first got here, and he’s emulating that every single time.”

This season, Benton has 28 total tackles and a sack, and his athleticism and motor chasing after the ball is something that’s really stood out. As Heyward said, it’s something the Steelers preach to their defensive linemen and it’s something Heyward’s done really well throughout his career. It seems as if Benton has that same trait, which is awesome to see.

Keeanu Benton is a Steelers' lineman. Doesn't just want to make the big plays. Sacks, TFL, etc. Dude runs hard after the ball. Hard to throw RB screens when he's tracking them down like this. Tackles in back-to-back weeks. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/4iomVDT8Wh — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) November 25, 2023

The Steelers have historically found success drafting defensive linemen, with guys like Heyward and Stephon Tuitt, and the early returns on Benton sure make it seem as if he’s going to be the next Steelers draft find at the position. Some of his snaps have come out of necessity due to injury, but Benton is a guy that Pittsburgh clearly trusts even as a rookie, and his performance has been solid all season.

Even with Adams likely to return to the lineup this weekend, Benton will still likely see a role on defense for Pittsburgh. He’s shown that he’s deserving of playing time, and he can be an impact player when he’s on the field. As the Steelers try to keep their defense fresh and healthy as we get deeper into the season, having as many guys who are capable of playing and playing well along the defensive line as Pittsburgh does is important. It’s going to lead to Benton continuing to impact games and building on what’s already been an impressive rookie campaign.