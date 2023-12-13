‘E-Rob’s One Of Those Dudes’: Nick Herbig Calls Elandon Roberts ‘The Best Run Stopping Linebacker’ In The NFL

Nick Herbig may not be moving to inside linebacker anytime soon, but that doesn’t mean that he can’t look up to the lone man left standing from Pittsburgh’s initial inside linebacker rotation to start the season.

That man would be LB Elandon Roberts, who has become Pittsburgh’s three-down linebacker after losing both Cole Holcomb and Kwon Alexander in back-to-back weeks. Roberts has seen his snaps jump from around 40-50% to playing nearly every down the last several weeks when he hasn’t gotten hurt. Herbig spoke glowingly about Roberts to the media on Wednesday, praising the veteran and the example he sets for the rest of the defense with his play on the field as well as his demeanor and toughness.

“We have the best run-stopping linebacker, I think, in the NFL with E-Rob,” Herbig said about Roberts to the media on video from the Steelers’ YouTube channel. “I’m not even surprised, man. E-Rob since day one, he’s been in here working hard, being a leader for us, kind of being an unsung hero. So, I look up to guys like him. He’s done it before. He has two Super Bowls, you know, so, E-Rob’s one of those dudes, for sure.”

Roberts won two Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and took his experience there, as well as with the Miami Dolphins, to Pittsburgh this offseason. He was named a starter alongside Holcomb, with Alexander mixing in as well. He’s a physical, downhill thumper at linebacker, playing more of a throwback style that is similar to former Steelers ILB Vince Williams, looking to strike opponents with big hits as an aggressive tackler.

The Elandon Roberts rep at the goal line against Pierre Strong Jr. gives me life. That's #Steelers old-school LB play right there. What a rep. pic.twitter.com/Tw3Ebdn6Cp — Josh Carney (@ByJoshCarney) September 19, 2023

Roberts missed time against the Arizona Cardinals after suffering a groin injury, seeing RB James Conner and the rushing attack get the better of Pittsburgh after he left the game. He played less than 100% against New England last Thursday, but still gutted out a strong performance where he played 81% of the defensive snaps and recorded six total tackles (two solo), a tackle for loss, a sack, and a pass breakup. His toughness shines not only in his play on the field but also in his willingness to push through injury, knowing his team needs him with the room already depleted.

For a team that has been questioned for its leadership and toughness, Roberts has set the tone with both in his first season with the Steelers. He comes from a championship culture in New England, playing with relentless effort on nearly every snap despite his physical limitations as more of a two-down thumper. Herbig and the rest of the defense recognize that, seeing him as an underrated leader on the defense, while guys like OLB T.J. Watt and DL Cameron Heyward get all the headlines.

The fact of the matter is that Roberts has a profound impact on this defense, and his absence was felt in a profound way against Arizona. For a team that can’t afford another loss at inside linebacker, Roberts’ value both on the field as well as in the locker room is clearly evident in Pittsburgh as the team continues to battle for a playoff berth.