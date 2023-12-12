Diontae Johnson Thinks Offense’s Problems Are ‘Simple’

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ season is in the midst of a tailspin following back-to-back losses to 2-10 teams. The performance on the offensive side of the ball has been a big reason for the Steelers’ struggles this season. That has been magnified with the injury to QB Kenny Pickett suffered at the end of the first half against the Arizona Cardinals. With playoff chances in the balance, it is time for the offense to resolve some of their issues or it will spell a premature end to the Steelers’ season.

WR Diontae Johnson was asked during Tuesday’s post-practice media availability if the offense has a sense of urgency to turn things around.

“Yeah, but I mean, our focus is just go out there and make plays and just start fast,” Johnson said in a video of the press conference posted by Steelers Live on X. “All this starting fast or what can we do to change the offense? Like, it’s simple bro, just go practice, go play hard. There’s nothing crazy about the whole situation. Just go play and then your effort’s going to show.”

Diontae Johnson, Mason Rudolph, Markus Golden, and Mason Cole spoke to the media about preparing for the Colts and more. pic.twitter.com/Z1tzDRg0Nz — Steelers Live (@SteelersLive) December 12, 2023

It is difficult to come to the conclusion that the offense’s problems are “simple” given the great lengths the Steelers have now gone to in an effort to fix them. They made an unprecedented move for the organization in firing offensive coordinator Matt Canada mid-season. To further complicate matters, just when it seemed the coordinator change was paying off, QB Kenny Pickett got injured.

Sustaining drives and finishing them in the red zone are among the two biggest issues for the team to correct. The Steelers currently rank 31st in red zone scoring percenatage, converting their chances into touchdowns just 42.9 percent of the time. They were already in the bottom half of the league in that stat in 2022, but have regressed further. The last three weeks, their touchdown percentage in the red zone has been a very low 33.3 percent. For example, the Steelers started with the ball in the red zone following LB Mykal Walker’s interception last week against the Patriots. They not only failed to score a touchdown, but went for it on fourth down and came away completely empty-handed.

“It’s not like we are trying to go out there and mess up on purpose,” Johnson continued. “It’s football. We’re not the only team that’s having issues. Other teams around the league having issues. Yeah, we got our issues, but we going to fix ’em. And that’s that.”

The Steelers have a crucial game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday. If they lose, the path to the playoffs will be extremely narrow and the team will be reliant on other outcomes around the league. The time to fix those issues is now.