Depot After Dark: D-Will In College Football HOF, Tomlin’s Record, Big Ben Throwback

DeAngelo Williams In College Football HOF

Former Pittsburgh Steelers RB DeAngelo Williams has officially been inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame on Tuesday. As tweeted out by the Memphis football Twitter account, where Williams played his college ball, you can see Williams being inducted below.

𝗘𝗻𝘀𝗵𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗱 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿. Congratulations to @DeAngeloRB for officially being in the College Football Hall of Fame! Ⓜ️#MadeInMemphis | #GoTigersGo pic.twitter.com/GcOfgvhTD8 — Memphis Football (@MemphisFB) December 6, 2023

Williams starred at Memphis, rushing for over 6,000 career yards with 60 total touchdowns (55 rushing, five receiving). He still ranks sixth all-time in rushing yards and led the NCAA in rushing in 2005. Williams played for the Steelers for the 2015 and 2016 seasons, leading the NFL with 11 rushing scores in that ’15 season.

Others inducted include former Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry, former NFL (and one-time Steeler) WR Terance Mathis, former Denver Broncos QB and Florida legend Tim Tebow, and longtime Georgia Tech head coach and Triple Option guru Paul Johnson.

Tomlin’s Record

With the New England Patriots game tomorrow, it’s a good time to check in on Mike Tomlin’s career record against them. The results aren’t pretty. Though most of his career was against Tom Brady, Tomlin still has just a 3-9 record against the Patriots, last beating them in 2018.

Tomlin’s Steelers fell to the Patriots last season 17-14, a game in which tomorrow’s starter Mitch Trubisky also started that game. But New England is at their lowest point sitting at 2-10. It’ll be the first 10-loss season the team has had since 2000, when they finished 5-11. If they lose 12 games, it’ll be their most losses since they went 2-14 in 1992.

Mike Tomlin is 3-9 all-time against the Patriots and that includes one playoff loss. #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/79oUpgSlaa — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) December 6, 2023

Big Ben Throwback

Keeping with the Steelers/Patriots theme, a cheerier throwback Dave Bryan tweeted out earlier. A rookie Ben Roethlisberger knocked off Tom Brady’s Pats in 2004, 34-20. Pittsburgh raced out to a 21-3 first-quarter lead, with Roethlisberger finishing the day with a pair of passing touchdowns. Brady was sacked four times, threw two picks, and the Patriots turned the ball over four total times.

Patriots week Throwback: Ben Roethlisberger versus Tom Brady in 2004. Where were you when this happened? @_BigBen7 #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/3DEGg7JWtE — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) December 6, 2023

Pittsburgh went on to beat the Philadelphia Eagles the following week, knocking off undefeated teams in back-to-back weeks. It highlighted Roethlisberger’s magical rookie season as the Steelers went 15-1 in the regular season. Alas, the Pats got their revenge in the AFC Title Game though that comes with plenty of controversy.