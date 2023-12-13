Colts Week 15 Wednesday Injury Report: DeForest Buckner Limited, Jonathan Taylor Misses Practice

The Indianapolis Colts released their second injury report of the week and first one after having an actual practice following a walkthrough yesterday. The big news for the Colts was that DL DeForest Buckner, one of the better interior defenders in football, was limited today with a back issue after being estimated to be a full participant yesterday Buckner should be good to go for Saturday, but his status is worth monitoring.

Neither RB Jonathan Taylor nor T Braden Smith practiced for the Colts after being estimated as out yesterday, as well. Taylor is dealing with a thumb injury, while Smith has a knee injury. If Taylor can’t suit up, RB Zack Moss will start for the Colts.

CB Jaylon Jones, who was limited for Indianapolis yesterday with an ankle injury, practiced in full today.

Also practicing in full were LB Zaire Franklin (illness) CB JuJu Brents (quad), TE Will Mallory (rib), and LB E.J. Speed (knee). Franklin was not listed on the injury report yesterday, nor was LB Segun Olubi, who was limited today with a hip injury.

Buckner and Taylor are the major names on the list for the Colts, who are coming in at 7-6 and will look to improve their playoff standing with a win over Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh enters at an identical 7-6, and the Steelers are treating it like a playoff game, with the winner still alive and the loser’s playoff hopes likely dashed.

The Steelers got good news Wednesday with OLB T.J. Watt back to a full participant in practice after being in concussion protocol. Saturday should be a tightly contested matchup and each team is going to need to be as healthy as possible if they want to continue on the road to the postseason.