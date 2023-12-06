Colts DL Al-Quadin Muhammad Suspended Six Games

Colts DL Al-Quadin Muhammad has been suspended six games for violating the NFL policy on Performance-Enhancing Substances, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

The Colts are set to play the Steelers in Week 15. They play the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Muhammad has not played for Indianapolis this season, but he did spend four years with the team, from 2018-2021. A former sixth-round pick by the New Orleans Saints out of Miami, Muhammad spent the first season of his career with Chicago before four in Indianapolis and one with the Chicago Bears last season. For his career, Muhammad has 157 tackles, 12 sacks and four forced fumbles.

He was waived by the Colts ahead of final roster cuts this season, but the team signed him to the practice squad shortly thereafter. His violation of the PED policy will likely end his season before it even began, as there are only five weeks left in the regular season. It also doesn’t bode well for his NFL future, as after making 26 starts over the last two years, Muhammad wasn’t seeing the field at all this season and that wasn’t something that appeared likely to change.

Muhammad’s suspension is notable in the fact that it’s the second Colts defensive lineman suspended for PED use this season. Earlier this year, DL Grover Stewart was suspended six games, but he just returned to the active roster earlier this week. He’s likely to play a role when the Colts host the Steelers in Week 15.

We’ll see what becomes of Muhammad after this suspension, but he’s one less name for the Steelers to worry about in a few weeks, even if he was unlikely to play any sort of role anyway. The Colts’ defense is led by DeForest Buckner, and getting Stewart back will bolster their interior. They also have Kenny Moore at safety and Zaire Franklin at linebacker as defensive threats.