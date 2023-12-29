CBS Sports Predicts Career-High Day From Mason Rudolph Leading To Win Over Seahawks

Coming off of an impressive showing against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 16 at Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh Steelers’ backup quarterback Mason Rudolph is in line for another start for the Black and Gold, this time against the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 17, another must-win game.

After throwing for 290 yards and two touchdowns in the win over the Bengals while leading the Steelers to 34 points offensively, which was one of the best offensive outputs the Steelers have had in years, questions remain if Rudolph can even come close to that in a follow-up start.

CBS Sports’ Garrett Podell believes though, predicting a huge day — and a Steelers’ win — for Rudolph against the Seahawks.

“Rudolph threw for 290 yards and two touchdowns against Cincy with receiver George Pickens coming to life and accounting for 195 of those yards and two scores, including an 86-yard touchdown to begin the game. The duo will connect for over 100 yards again as Rudolph throws for over 315 yards (his career-high), and NFL sacks leader T.J. Watt (17.0) and the Steelers defense does just enough despite injuries in the secondary for a key road win over Geno Smith, DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and company,” Podell writes regarding his bold prediction for Rudolph and the Steelers on Sunday in Seattle.

Rudolph and Pickens showed real chemistry last week against the Bengals despite having very little reps in training camp or the preseason together. They got some reps in during practice last week, though, and it was enough to establish a strong connection. Rudolph trusted Pickens in plenty of matchups and consistently took shots down the field to his young receiver.

Now, entering Week 17 at Seattle, that might be more difficult as there is game tape for the Seahawks to be prepared for. They’ll know what looks Rudolph likes, what formations and routes the Steelers look to utilize with deep shots, and more.

But there’s good news for the Steelers. Seattle’s pass defense is 19th in the NFL in passing yards allowed per game (229.0), so there is opportunity there to exploit them through the air, especially with Pickens.

If Rudolph throws for 315 yards and Pickens has back-to-back 100-yard games for just the second time this season, the debate regarding the starting quarterback in 2024 for the Pittsburgh Steelers is going to get louder and louder between Rudolph and Kenny Pickett, especially if Rudolph leads the Steelers to another win, looks good doing so and keeps the Steelers in the playoff race.