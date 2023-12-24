Bryant McFadden Would ‘Ride With Mason Rudolph’ As Steelers Quarterback

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Mason Rudolph had the best game we’ve seen out of a Steelers quarterback in a long time with his 295-yard, two-touchdown performance in the Steelers’ season-saving 34-11 Week 16 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Although the Steelers could get QB Kenny Pickett back in Week 17 against the Seattle Seahawks, former Steelers cornerback and current CBS analyst Bryant McFadden said he would continue to roll with Rudolph as Pittsburgh’s starter.

“I don’t think Kenny Pickett has had a game like we saw from Mason Rudolph. When you factor in the offensive points that they scored, when you factor in the efficiency, 290 yards, two touchdowns,” McFadden said. “I would ride with Mason Rudolph. I feel like Mason Rudolph is at the blackjack table. He just hit blackjack. You never walk away from a table when you hit blackjack. When you hit 21, you roll it again,” McFadden said via CBS Sports on YouTube.

McFadden said Rudolph’s performance was especially impressive against a Bengals team coming in on a three-game winning streak, and his performance showed his ability to be a “big-time playmaker.”

Rudolph got the ball in the hands of his playmakers early, hitting George Pickens across the middle on the second offensive play of the game for Pittsburgh, and Pickens took it 86 yards to the house. Pickens ended with four catches for 195 yards and two touchdowns, and Rudolph was able to spread the ball around and avoided turning the ball over. It was a really impressive performance and with the Steelers losers of three straight coming into the game, it was honestly an unexpected one.

But Rudolph’s performance kept Pittsburgh’s season alive and now the question is whether or not he’ll get another opportunity. With Rudolph just having his best performance ever and Pickett coming off an injury, it’s going to be an interesting question over who should start. It’s a question the Steelers and Mike Tomlin will need to figure out this week, and the direction Pittsburgh goes will say a lot about their feelings on Pickett and who they think is the best quarterback to lead them to wins.

McFadden is right that Pickett has never played a game like the one Rudolph did tonight. But if the Steelers think he’s the more talented quarterback, they’ll roll with him and try to put him in a position to have that level of success. But they could ride the hot hand with Rudolph, who led Pittsburgh to one of their biggest wins in years. I’m sure this won’t be the last the quarterback decision is discussed.