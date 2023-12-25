‘Best Player At The Best Time:’ Ryan Clark Wants Steelers To Make Decisions ‘Like They Used To’

May the best man win. And when you find the best man, play the best man. For Ryan Clark, that’s how the Pittsburgh Steelers operated when he suited up for the team. It didn’t matter your background, your status, or how you arrived in town. If a player gave the team the best chance to win, he was the team’s guy.

Now, Clark wonders if Pittsburgh has gotten away from that. To their own detriment.

Appearing on ESPN’s Get Up Monday morning, Clark touched on the looming decision Mike Tomlin has to make at quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. Start Kenny Pickett, the team’s starter before getting injured or Mason Rudolph, who led the most dazzling quarterback performance of the Steelers’ season over the weekend.

While there’s a lengthy debate to be had about the long-term implications of the decision, especially if Tomlin chooses Rudolph over Pickett, Clark says the only thing that matters is winning Week 17.

“They’re gonna have to start making decisions inside the Pittsburgh Steelers building like they used to,” Clark told the panel of Jeff Saturday and host Mike Greenberg. “The best player at the best time when he’s supposed to be there.”

Clark didn’t offer an answer as to who he thinks Tomlin should turn to this weekend. And while he made clear the jury remains out on Pickett, the suggestion of playing the best man certainly hints at sticking with Rudolph. Tomlin and the offense had been in search of points and production all season long, it was Tomlin’s explanation for turning to Rudolph, and he delivered.

By game’s end, 34 points were on the board and Rudolph’s arm produced two of the team’s biggest offensive plays of the season. Pittsburgh played its most complete game of the season against a competitive Cincinnati team pining for a playoff spot. It’d be hard for Tomlin to tell the locker room they’re turning away from that guy.

But Tomlin’s decision remains a mystery. He’ll speak to reporters tomorrow and could offer light on the team’s starter. Or he could say he’ll play things by ear and base his decision based off Pickett’s health, who still hasn’t had a full practice coming off ankle surgery. He could try to use that as “cover” if he sticks with Rudolph for another game, though it’s clear that had Rudolph struggled against the Bengals, Pickett would be the unquestioned starter. Tomlin’s decision could go other way. It’ll be his most important one of the year.