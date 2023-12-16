Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase Injures Shoulder, Status Uncertain For Week 16 Against Steelers

In a game where the Cincinnati Bengals already lost DT D.J. Reader and DB D.J. Ivey, star WR Ja’Marr Chase is now being evaluated for a shoulder injury. He exited the game in the fourth quarter and was evaluated on the sideline before heading to the locker room. His return to the game was initially deemed questionable with a shoulder injury, per Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic.

Ja'Marr Chase has a right shoulder injury. His return is questionable as we head to overtime. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) December 16, 2023

The Minnesota Vikings and Bengals are tied 24-24 with the game heading to overtime. With Chase unable to return, that could be another significant blow to the Bengals’ roster. They are currently 7-6 in a logjam with the rest of the AFC Playoff wild card field. A loss to the Vikings will make it extremely difficult for the Bengals to complete their late season push for the playoffs.

Chase was spotted in street clothes on the sideline ahead of overtime, which presumably means he is ruled out for the remainder of the game, per NFL on CBS’s Jonathan Jones.

Ja'Marr Chase is in street clothes at the end of regulation. He has his right arm inside his hoodie after suffering a shoulder injury earlier in the game. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) December 16, 2023

The Bengals’ Twitter page gave official word of Chase being ruled out.

Chase has been ruled out. https://t.co/ECagAj2j3F — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 16, 2023

Chase has started all 14 games this season for the Bengals with 93 receptions for 1,156 yards and seven touchdowns this season. He is still on his rookie contract but should be due for a big extension sometime in the next two offseasons.

With QB Joe Burrow already out for the season due to a ligament tear in his hand, the Bengals’ offense is in a precarious position as they push for a playoff spot. The Bengals had a 26-percent chance at the playoffs entering this week, but a loss against the Vikings will see their chances plummet to 10 percent.

Given the gravity of this Bengals-Vikings game, an injury bad enough to hold Chase out of overtime should put his status at risk against the Steelers in Week 16. In Week 12 when the Steelers and Bengals last played each other, Chase had four receptions for 81 yards. Most of his yards were gained on lucky deflections that he managed to run after the catch for big gains. Joey Porter Jr. was primarily following Chase in that game.