Bengals Week 16 Tuesday Injury Report: Ja’Marr Chase Unable To Practice, OG Alex Cappa Limited

The Cincinnati Bengals have released their first injury report ahead of their Week 16 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Bengals sustained a couple major injuries last week and have a couple players that we already know will not be available for this game. DT D.J. Reader and CB/ST D.J. Ivey sustained season-ending injuries in last week’s win against the Minnesota Vikings and were placed on IR.

Bengals insider Paul Dehner Jr. of the Athletic posted the Bengals’ practice participation on X.

#Bengals practice report shows the DNP for Ja’Marr Chase and three limited participants. Cappa played through the knee/ankle issue on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/VlMrsxujY6 — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) December 19, 2023

WR Ja’Marr Chase suffered a shoulder injury in Saturday’s game against the Vikings. There have been conflicting reports about whether he would play this Saturday, but NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported that he would likely miss the game against the Steelers and possibly more time beyond that. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor left the door open for a Chase return this week, but he was unable to practice today, so they are taking a day-to-day approach.

LB Joe Bachie missed Saturday’s game with an oblique injury but practiced fully on Tuesday. RG Alex Cappa and C Ted Karras suffered minor injuries and played through them on Saturday. Cappa was limited in practice with a knee/ankle issue. Also limited Tuesday were RB Chase Brown (sternum) and DE Cam Sample (knee).

Practicing fully but listed with injuries were QB Jake Browning (right forearm) and OT Jackson Carman (illness) in addition to Bachie.

If Chase is unable to go, the Bengals still have plenty of playmakers surrounding Browning, including WR Tyler Boyd and WR Tee Higgins. Cappa played through his injury on Saturday, so it is reasonable to expect him to be ready for the Steelers game. If he suffers any setbacks and cannot play, veteran OG Max Scharping is listed as his backup on the Bengals’ depth chart.