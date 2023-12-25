Ben Roethlisberger Says Steelers Should Start Mason Rudolph Against Seahawks

Ben Roethlisberger is weighing in on the biggest Pittsburgh Steelers question of the week and of the season. Who should start Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks – Kenny Pickett or Mason Rudolph?
For Roethlisberger, the answer is clear. Mason Rudolph. He got the job done in style against the Cincinnati Bengals and he should be given the chance to emerge the victor of another must-win game this weekend.
On the latest edition of his Footbahlin podcast, Roethlisberger was asked by his co-host Spence who should get the nod. Without missing a beat, Roethlisberger said it should be Rudolph.
“I think you go with Mason,” Roethlisberger said. “Listen, Kenny’s your future. Kenny is your guy. I think you need to protect him a little bit too. Obviously. you’d like to get him on the field and play, but if he’s not 100 percent, why not give Mason a shot? What he did this week, 34 points. Threw for 200, almost 300 yards. Seemed to kind of put a little spark into the team. I’d stay with him for another week.”
Rudolph provided not just a spark but production the Steelers haven’t seen the past two years. He finished the game with 290 yards and two touchdowns, an excellent game doing everything Pittsburgh’s been looking from the position. Rudolph made the big plays, hitting WR George Pickens for 66 and 86-yard touchdowns, while balancing that by taking care of the football. He didn’t turn the ball over and hardly made any negative plays outside of two slot fade misses to WR Calvin Austin III and Diontae Johnson, neither of which proved to be too damaging to the team.
Throughout the podcast, Roethlisberger praised the job Rudolph did, especially considering the last time he started a game, it was in place of Roethlisberger back in the 2021 season.
“I thought that was a career day for Mason. He’s probably waiting for that day for his whole life. I mean, this is what he is been waiting for. So I thought that was good.”
The Steelers’ third-string quarterback the last two seasons, he’s bided his time behind Mitch Trubisky and Pickett. After the game, Rudolph admitted he wasn’t sure if he’d ever play football again. And a poor performance Saturday likely would’ve been the final opportunity of his NFL career. But he made the most of it, going from third-stringer to a legitimate conversation as to who will start in Week 17. Pickett still hasn’t practiced fully since injuring his ankle in early December but was tracking to be medically cleared this upcoming week.
Rudolph got the offense going from his literal first attempt, hitting WR George Pickens on a slant that he took the rest of the way into the end zone for an 86-yard touchdown. While not the most difficult throw, Roethlisberger said it was the type of play quarterbacks love to create.
“If your guy can run a slant better than their guy can cover it, he’s gonna catch and run. If you put a good ball on him, which Mason did, he can catch it in stride…you can’t ask for a better start for Mason.”
Rudolph had the type of performance at quarterback fans haven’t seen since Roethlisberger. So far, Mike Tomlin hasn’t hinted which direction he’s leaning. It’s hard to ignore what Rudolph did but Pickett is their supposed franchise quarterback. Turning away from him in a must-win game will create questions that will linger into the offseason regardless of what Rudolph does or doesn’t do.
Still, the Steelers are in win-now mode. Their most likely path to the playoffs is winning their final two games against Seattle followed by Baltimore, two talented teams and two difficult road venues to play in. Roethlisberger acknowledged Rudolph’s success in this game doesn’t guarantee it going forward but believes he’s the right option for the here and now.
“I just think that you stay with him and give him another shot,” Roethlisberger said. “So that’s the way I would lean. That’s just my opinion.”
Most fans tend to agree and hope Rudolph will get another start. Tomlin will hold a noon press conference tomorrow and could shed light on his decision, though he could waver and note Pickett must prove he’s still fully healthy. If he is, then Tomlin must decide which quarterback gives him the best chance.
Check out the full episode below.