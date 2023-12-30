2023 Stock Watch – ILB Elandon Roberts – Stock Down

Now that the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2023 season is getting underway after the team finished above .500 but failing to make the postseason last year, we turn our attention to the next chapter of Steelers football and everything that entails. One thing that it means is that some stock evaluations are going to start taking on more specific contexts as we get into the season, reflecting more immediate plusses and minus rather than trends over long periods. The nature of the evaluation, whether short-term or long-term, will be noted in the reasoning section below.

Player: ILB Elandon Roberts

Stock Value: Down

Reasoning: The veteran inside linebacker was unfortunately unable to give it a go this week after suffering a pectoral injury in the Steelers’ last game. While he declared on Thursday not to count him out, he failed to practice all week and was ruled out for tomorrow’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.

If the Steelers didn’t have bad luck at inside linebacker this year, they would have no luck at all. At least that’s how it feels continually watching them have to shuffle the deck chairs of their own Titanic with each successive injury.

The latest was suffered by Elandon Roberts, who was the proverbial last man standing after Cole Holcomb and Kwon Alexander went down with season-ending injuries earlier in the year. He proved able to meet the increased responsibilities head on, but perhaps his body had other idea.

The veteran suffered a pectoral injury against the Cincinnati Bengals and was ruled out for Sunday’s game. He was unable to practice all week, yet retained his resilient spirit. He told reporters on Thursday not to count him out from playing, but he couldn’t give it a go.

He earned the benefit of the doubt earlier in the year after being able to play through a groin injury just days after the fact. It was a surprise to everybody that he even managed to suit up for that one. But pectoral injuries can be tricky. Indeed, I think many are skeptical that he will play again this year.

If that is the case, it would be highly unfortunate for the team, given the state of the inside linebacker position. Outside of Mark Robinson, whose opportunities are fleeting, the rest of the room features veterans who were added in-season as injuries mounted.

Mykal Walker had been gaining the most playing time, but perhaps the top man is now Myles Jack, who actually started for this defense last year. They also have Blake Martinez on the 53-man roster, who has played a bit for them, and recently added Jaylon Smith this past week to the practice squad.