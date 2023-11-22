‘Who In Their Right Mind Is Going To Want This Job?’ Analyst Doesn’t See Anyone Wanting To Coach Kenny Pickett

Though Eddie Faulkner and Mike Sullivan will finish out the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2023 season as offensive coordinators (with Faulkner officially holding the title while Sullivan will be the primary playcaller), the job will be up for grabs for 2024. If the Steelers’ offense impresses over the next seven games, it’s possible Faulkner and/or Sullivan retain their roles. But Pittsburgh figures to cast a wide net and interview external candidates too, even doing so in 2021 when it was obvious Canada was going to be promoted.

Appearing on the latest episode of his 3 & Out podcast, analyst and former NFL Scout John Middlekauff has one question. Who is going to want it?

Though he’s been critical of Canada throughout the season and ostensibly supported the decision to fire him, Middlekauff doesn’t see it as an attractive job going for potential replacements.

“Who in their right mind is going to want this job?” Middlekauff asked. “‘I have to coach Kenny Pickett?’ He’s not any good.”

Pickett has been a large part of the Steelers’ struggles this season. The numbers speak for themselves. Six touchdown passes in ten starts. Held under 175 yards passing in each of his last four games. A completion percentage near the bottom of the league. A touchdown percentage that’s only better than Zach Wilson, Daniel Jones, and Ryan Tannehill. Not the company you want to keep.

In Middlekauff’s mind, Pickett isn’t a franchise quarterback. He says he had one good season in college and that was enough to propel him into a first-round franchise quarterback, crediting WR Jordan Addison as the key for Pickett’s breakout 2021 campaign.

“When you go all-in and all your chips are in the middle of the table on this player as they are when you draft him at 20 and Mitch Trubisky is your backup, which you’ve extended twice, you’re just fucked.”

At least he’s not being unclear about things.

Middlekauff didn’t put the blame at Mike Tomlin’s feet. Instead, he pinned drafting Pickett on the GM and owner Art Rooney II. Of course, current GM Omar Khan wasn’t the one who drafted Pickett. Instead, it was Kevin Colbert’s final first-round pick. And Rooney’s push for Pickett is unclear, though he was part of the “Big Three” to decide on the pick. Pittsburgh always frames their decisions as “Steelers picks” between head coach, general manager, and owner.

While 2024 will be a make-or-break year for Pickett, there are reasons to be excited about the Steelers’ job. There’s talent on offense with WRs Diontae Johnson and George Pickens, a talented duo on the outside. Young tight ends in Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington. A running back tandem of Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren, the latter breaking out in a big way. And an offensive line that’s serviceable and could keep improving. There’s also the upside of having full control over the offense. Tomlin is one of just a handful of defensive-minded coaches in football, meaning the offensive coordinator has full reigns over how his side of the ball works. All for a Steelers’ team that’s competitive and in the playoff mix.

Time will tell who the outside candidates are that the team interviews. And, of course, who they hire. Pittsburgh hasn’t had a “name” as OC since Todd Haley. Whoever the pick is, big name, small name, internal or external, they have to get it right.