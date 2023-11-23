What Turkeys: Browns Troll Steelers With Thanksgiving Day Post

Thanksgiving is supposed to be a time of family, feasting, and football. Sure, there’s always the potential for squabbling between family members, but we all want to come together and give thanks for the blessings in our lives. Then we gorge ourselves on delicious food before settling into our comfy chairs to watch football for the majority of the day while trying to stay awake. We love our holiday traditions.

However, the Cleveland Browns decided to be that grouchy relative who seems determined to stir up controversy at the table while we all just want to enjoy some turkey, mashed potatoes, and stuffing. Seriously, what’s it take to enjoy a nice dinner around the AFC North table, guys?

that after-dinner nap hits hard every year pic.twitter.com/PNxTnTgrdL — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 23, 2023

Now, I cannot disagree that the tryptophan-induced sleepiness is hard to ward off, especially if you’ve got a really comfortable couch in front of the TV. But I’d argue it’s more like I’m trying to focus on the football while everyone around me is talking and the tryptophan is stealing waking hours.

Sort of like Alex Highsmith stealing the football as it caroms around and returning it for a touchdown against the Browns.

Or maybe it’s more like the Thanksgiving slate of football is boring and I get blindsided by the nap, like Highsmith forcing a fumble and T.J. Watt scooping it up for a touchdown.

Maybe that’s just me, though. I could be wrong.

Regardless of whether you partake or if naps aren’t your thing, there is one thing Steelers fans can be thankful for regarding the Browns. The terrible offensive performance last Sunday in Cleveland was the final nail in the coffin for offensive coordinator Matt Canada.

So thanks, Browns. May your turkey-induced naps hit as hard as Watt and Highsmith this afternoon. Enjoy some wonderful pumpkin pie courtesy of the Black and Gold.

Happy Thanksgiving, Steeler Nation!