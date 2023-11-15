‘We’re Growing Up’: Pickett Says Pittsburgh’s Running Game ‘Is In A Much Better Place’ Heading Into Browns Matchup

When the Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Cleveland Browns in Week Two, they did so on the back of several splash plays by their defense. The defense scored two touchdowns and forced four turnovers in the 26-22 victory, both OLBs T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith getting themselves into the end zone to help make up for an offense that struggled to get anything going.

Pittsburgh did manage to generate an explosive play through the air with QB Kenny Pickett connecting with WR George Pickens on a 71-yard touchdown. But Pickett threw for only 151 yards outside of that one completion while the running game was non-existent, totaling just 55 yards on 21 attempts.

However, things look to be different for Pittsburgh heading into a rematch with its AFC North rival as the running game looks revitalized and ready to roll for a third-straight week. Pickett sees it that way, saying that Pittsburgh’s offense in a better place this time around against Cleveland.

“I think we’re maturing,” Pickett said to the media Wednesday on video from 93.7 The Fan’s Twitter page. “We’re growing up. We’re getting the run game going. Trying to get that balance we’re always searching…continue to push for that. But I think where we are at right now with the run game is in a much better place than when we played them in Week Two.”

Browns facing a better #Steelers offense this time per Kenny Pickett pic.twitter.com/qikGrZrGeV — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) November 15, 2023

The Steelers have amassed 371 rushing yards in the last two weeks combined, including 205 against the Green Bay Packers last weekend. The combination of Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren has provided Pittsburgh a viable 1-2 punch with Harris being that physical, downhill power back while Warren provides more burst and quickness when he gets the football, getting the first 100-yard rushing game of his career last Sunday.

The offensive line has also started to play much better in the run blocking department, seeing rookie OT Broderick Jones be a force on the right side, moving people off their spot with the whole line creating nice holes for Pittsburgh’s backs.

Pittsburgh’s improved run game will face a stingy Browns defense that ranks seventh in football in rush yards allowed, having a dominant front led by DE Myles Garrett. The running game will face a stiff test on Sunday but appears up for that task. It has shifted to be the engine of the Steelers’ offense as the passing game has taken a backseat in recent weeks.

That’s not to say that Pittsburgh’s passing game has significantly regressed, but it hasn’t progressed to the degree that the running game has, denying the offense a lack of overall balance. Pickett’s play against Green Bay wasn’t very inspiring as he threw for only 126 yards and no scores, and the passing game relied on the running game and some timely turnovers caused by the defense to give Pittsburgh yet another one-score victory.

Sitting at 6-3, the Steelers have shown growth in recent weeks, particularly in the run game. However, we must see that same growth occur from Pickett and the passing game if this offense has any chance of truly achieving balance and pushing the top teams in the AFC in their quest for the playoffs.