Watch: Levi Wallace Targeted Again On TD, Patrick Peterson Blocks Extra Point

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ secondary has given up its second big play of the game, allowing on third down a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers Sunday afternoon. Again, CB Levi Wallace was the man QB Jordan Love went after. After trailing and allowing a touchdown to WR Romeo Doubs in the first quarter, it was Wallace and S Keanu Neal trailing WR Jayden Reed as the Packers cashed in for a 35-yard touchdown on 3rd and 16.

The only saving grace was CB Patrick Peterson blocking the ensuing extra point, flying off the right edge to get his hands on Anders Carlson’s kick.

Pittsburgh’s athletic limitations in the secondary have shown up again. Besides rookie CB Joey Porter Jr. and until FS Minkah Fitzpatrick returns, the Steelers lack athleticism in the defensive backfield to run with athletes like what the Packers have.

Facing 3rd and 7 on the Packers’ opening possession, Love hit Doubs in the back right corner of the end zone for the score. Wallace was again the cornerback in coverage, allowing the score.

With so many injuries to key defensive players, Fitzpatrick, LB Cole Holcomb, and LB Kwon Alexander (exiting early in the game due to a leg injury; he will not return), Pittsburgh seems to be having miscommunication issues in the secondary, leading to big plays.

To Peterson’s credit, he’s one of the NFL’s best field goal blockers since entering in the league, getting his hand on several of them throughout his career. Perhaps playing the Packers, whom he saw last season in Minnesota, helped him time the snap. Keeping a four-point lead is big, the difference between a field goal and touchdown game.

Late in the second quarter, Pittsburgh leads 17-13.