Two Steelers Fined For Penalties Against Browns

A pair of Pittsburgh Steelers have been fined for tackles they made in Week 11’s 13-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns. Pittsburgh Steelers OLB Alex Highsmith has been fined $16,391 for this hit on Cleveland Browns QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson in last Sunday’s 13-10 loss. The play resulted in a roughing the passer that gave Cleveland a fresh set of downs. Now, it results in Highsmith losing money out of his paycheck.

CB Patrick Peterson was docked $10,927 for a facemask penalty on RB Jerome Ford in the first quarter.

For Highsmith, he had helmet-to-helmet contact with Thompson-Robinson, leading to the flag.

The penalty wiped out a third down stop by Pittsburgh, giving Cleveland a fresh set of downs. Fortunately, the penalty didn’t prove costly. Three plays later, CB Chandon Sullivan intercepted Thompson-Robinson off a deflected pass, preventing Cleveland from attempting a field goal.

Highsmith finished the game with six tackles and zero sacks. The Browns’ gameplan was to get the ball out quickly, giving the Steelers little chance for their pass rush to get home.

On the season, Highsmith has 4.5 sacks through ten games. He’s off the pace of his breakout 2022 campaign, finishing the year with 14.5 of them, though a healthy T.J. Watt and extra attention from opposing offensive lines is playing a role in his production dip. Still, Highsmith is generating consistent pressure with 14 QB hits this season after finishing with 20 of them a year ago.

Peterson’s infraction came making a tackle on Jerome Ford as he broke out along the sideline. He grabbed and pulled Ford down around the facemask, drawing a 15-yard penalty and now, a fine.

Peterson finished the game with three tackles and one pass breakup. He’s started all ten games this season for the Steelers, recording 28 tackles and an interception.

All NFL fines are set by the CBA and increased by predetermined percentages each year. Fine money goes to charities of the league’s choosing.

Pittsburgh will take on Cincinnati tomorrow at 1 PM/EST.