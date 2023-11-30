Steelers Week 13 Thursday Injury Report: Diontae Johnson Sent Home With Illness, Calvin Austin III Returns

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their Thursday injury report ahead of their Week 13 game against the Arizona Cardinals. Headlining today’s list are a pair of wide receivers, one returning and one not practicing. WR Calvin Austin III (ankle) returned to practice on a limited basis while WR Diontae Johnson was sent home with an illness. The Trib’s Joe Rutter reported that Johnson went home with today’s report showing Johnson as a DNP.

Also not practicing Thursday were CB James Pierre (shoulder) and DL Cam Heyward (groin/rest).

Practicing fully today were QB Kenny Pickett (ankle), WR Allen Robinson II (rest/foot), FS Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring), and NT Montravius Adams (ankle).

Steelers Thursday Injury Report

DNP

WR Diontae Johnson (illness)

CB James Pierre (shoulder)

DL Cam Heyward (rest/groin)

Limited

WR Calvin Austin III (ankle)

Full

QB Kenny Pickett (ankle)

WR Allen Robinson II (rest/foot)

FS Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring)

NT Montravius Adams (ankle)

Fitzpatrick practiced in full for a second straight day since injuring his hamstring early in Week Eight’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Though not official, he appears to be on track to make his return this weekend, a huge gain for the Steelers’ secondary. It’ll be interesting to see who starts opposite of him – it could be Trenton Thompson, who made an impact in his first career start last Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Adams also looks likely to return this weekend after injuring his ankle on the first play of the Steelers’ Week Nine game against the Tennessee Titans. But he may have lost his starting job to rookie Keeanu Benton, who has been playing excellent football in his absence.

Austin suffered an ankle injury near the end of Sunday’s game but his return to practice today is a positive sign. If for some reason he can’t play, the team will have to turn to a new punt returner and it’s unclear who that man could be. Perhaps they could use RB Anthony McFarland Jr. or Johnson. But McFarland’s return experience is very limited while the team wants to guard against one of its top receivers getting hurt on special teams. The team could also look to elevate someone off the practice squad, though there are no obvious return candidates there either.

Johnson is coming off a turbulent game against the Bengals, called out for a lack of effort that he had to apologize to teammates and fans over. But barring the illness being severe, he’s likely to play and looks to rebound this weekend.

Pickett told reporters Wednesday his ankle injury was minor and would not be an issue for his status this weekend. Pierre has battled a shoulder injury but played through it while Heyward has received several off days since coming back from his groin injury. But we’ll still check on his participation and status on tomorrow’s final report.

The Steelers and Cardinals kick off Sunday at 1 PM/EST.