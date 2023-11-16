Steelers Week 11 Thursday Injury Report: Three Defenders Fail To Practice

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their Thursday injury report days ahead of Sunday’s Week 11 game against the Cleveland Browns. Headlining today’s report are three defenders not practicing: S Keanu Neal (rib), S Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring), and NT Montravius Adams (ankle).

Limited today was DL Cam Heyward (groin). Practicing in full were WR Diontae Johnson (thumb) and TE Pat Freiermuth (hamstring).

Fitzpatrick has been out since Week Eight, injuring his hamstring in the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Neal suffered a rib injury on his interception return in the fourth quarter of the win last Sunday over the Green Bay Packers. Healthy safeties on the team’s 53-man roster include Damontae Kazee, Elijah Riley, and special teamer Miles Killebrew. Safety Trenton Thompson expects to again be elevated off the practice squad and could start opposite Kazee.

Adams has been out since the first quarter of Week Nine’s win over the Tennessee Titans, injuring his ankle on the first snap of the game. He’s been replaced by rookie NT Keeanu Benton, who has shined the last two weeks.

Freiermuth being a full practice participant is a great sign for his odds of playing this weekend. Limited yesterday, Mike Tomlin sounded optimistic during his Tuesday presser about Freiermuth’s chances of returning against the Browns. Still on IR, the team doesn’t have to give him an official game status, though he’ll need to be activated off IR by Saturday at 4 PM/EST in order to play this weekend.

Johnson suffered the thumb injury blocking on a running play in the second half of the Packers’ game. He didn’t miss much, if any, time and is fully expected to play this weekend. While Heyward was limited today, the Steelers seem to be just cautious with his reps. He’s likely to play Sunday.

Pittsburgh will issue its final injury report tomorrow. The Steelers and Browns kick off Sunday at 1 PM/EST.