Steelers Vs. Browns: Inactives For Week 11

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their list of inactives for their Week 11 Sunday afternoon road game against the Cleveland Browns, and this week there are six players on it with two of those dealing with injuries that will prevent them from playing in the 1 p.m. contest.

After being officially ruled with injuries this week on the team’s Friday injury report, S Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring) and DT Montravius Adams (ankle) are both once again inactive for the Steelers’ road game against the Browns. This marks the third consecutive game that Fitzpatrick will miss due to the hamstring injury he sustained in Week Eight. As for Adams, who sustained his ankle injury early in the team’s Week Nine game, this will mark the second consecutive game that he’s missed this season.

The Steelers’ other four Week 11 inactive players are all healthy scratches. They include QB Mason Rudolph, OT Dylan Cook, RB Godwin Igwebuike, and CB Darius Rush. Rudolph, however, is in uniform once again as he has been given the emergency third-quarterback designation. This is the 10th time this season that has happened.

Cook has been inactive for all but one game so far this season. As for Igwebuike, he was also inactive last week with RB Anthony McFarland Jr. back from the Reserve/Injured list. When it comes to Rush, this makes back-to-back weeks that he’s on the inactive list after dressing for the first time in Week Nine.

After being active from the Reserve/Injured list on Sunday, TE Pat Freiermuth is active for Sunday’s game against the Browns. He has not played in a game since Week Four.

Steelers’ Inactive Players Week 11 vs. Browns:

QB Mason Rudolph (3rd)

S Minkah Fitzpatrick

DT Montravius Adams

OT Dylan Cook

CB Darius Rush

RB Godwin Igwebuike

Browns’ Inactive Players:

WR Marquise Goodwin

S Juan Thornhill

DE Isaiah McGuire

DT Siaki Ika

OL Luke Wypler