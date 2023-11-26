Steelers Vs. Bengals: Inactives For Week 12

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their list of inactives for their Week 12 Sunday afternoon road game against the Cincinnati Bengals, and this week there are once again six players on it with two of those dealing with injuries that will prevent them from playing in the 1 p.m. contest.

After being officially ruled out with injuries this week on the team’s Friday injury report, S Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring) and DT Montravius Adams (ankle) are once again inactive for the Steelers’ road game against the Bengals.

This marks the fourth consecutive game that Fitzpatrick will miss due to the hamstring injury he sustained in Week Eight. As for Adams, who sustained his ankle injury early in the team’s Week Nine game, this will mark the third consecutive game that he’s missed this season.

The Steelers’ other four Week 12 inactive players are all healthy scratches. They include QB Mason Rudolph, OT Dylan Cook, RB Anthony McFarland Jr., and new ILB Blake Martinez. Rudolph, however, is in uniform once again as he has been given the emergency third-quarterback designation. This is the 11th time this season that has happened.

Cook has been inactive for all but one game so far this season. McFarland is inactive for the first time in a few weeks. Martinez, on the other hand, was signed off the practice squad of the Carolina Panthers this past week.

The Steelers made one elevation from their practice squad on Saturday and that was ILB Tariq Carpenter being added. Carpenter is active on Sunday against the Bengals. It’s worth noting that CB Darius Rush is active on Sunday. This is the second time this season that he has dressed for a game.

Steelers’ Inactive Players Week 12 vs. Bengals:

QB Mason Rudolph (3rd)

S Minkah Fitzpatrick

DT Montravius Adams

OT Dylan Cook

RB Anthony McFarland Jr.

ILB Blake Martinez

Bengals’ Inactive Players:

WR Tee Higgins

RB Chris Evans

CB Cam Taylor-Britt

OL Trey Hill

OL D’Ante Smith

DT Jay Tufele