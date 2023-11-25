Steelers Send Personnel To Louisville-Kentucky Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a first-hand view of today’s game between Louisville and Kentucky. Per ESPN’s Louisville’s Mark Blankenbaker, the Steelers are one a handful of teams in attendance.

Rams, Steelers and Titans are here along with the Pop-Tart Bowl. Orange Bowl reps also here. — Mark Blankenbaker (@UofLSheriff50) November 25, 2023

It’s not explicitly clear who the Steelers sent but it’s likely an area scout.

One of the Cardinal’s top prospects is WR Jamari Thrash. A Georgia State transfer, he’s been a big-play threat for Louisville this season, catching 50 balls for 741 yards and six touchdowns heading into this weekend. He’s also rushed for a touchdown this season. At Georgia State last season, he averaged more than 18 yards per catch and found the end zone seven times.

Elsewhere on offense, RB Jawhar Jordan will be on team’s radars this draft season. Already over 1,000 yards rushing this season, he’s averaging nearly seven yards per carry with 11 rushing scores coming into today’s game. He began his career at Syracuse before transferring to Louisville. Jordan has already accepted an invite to the 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl.

Defensively, EDGE Ashton Gillotte is their star player with 13 tackles for a loss and ten sacks this year. Undersized at a listed 212 pounds, he may be a tweener but has the athleticism and production to warrant a long look from scouts. A light recruit out of high school, he has 18 sacks over his last two seasons.

For the Wildcats, they’re led by QB Devin Leary. Transferring from NC State for 2023, he entered this game throwing 20 touchdowns, though his completion percentage sits well below 60 percent. RB Re’Mahn Davis has played for three schools but found a home with the Wildcats, rushing for 990 yards and 12 touchdowns entering the weekend. Previous stops included at Temple and Vanderbilt. Defensively, LB J.J. Weaver has shown consistent and well-rounded production throughout his career, making impacts in the run and passing game. Over his career, he has 29.5 tackles for a loss, 14 sacks, seven pass breakups, three forced fumbles, and two interceptions. His frame is also intriguing at a listed 6-foot-5, 241 pounds.

As of this writing, Louisville holds a 17-14 lead over Kentucky late in the third quarter. The Cardinal enter the game as the No.9 team in the nation at 10-1 while the Wildcats are 6-5 on the year.