Steelers S Elijah Riley Doubtful To Return With Ankle Injury (Update)

UPDATE (3:14 PM): Riley has been ruled out by the team.

Pittsburgh Steelers S Elijah Riley is doubtful to return against the Cleveland Browns due to an ankle injury, the team announced Sunday.

Riley was injured attempting to tackle Cleveland Browns QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson on a third-down play early in the third quarter. DL Cam Heyward was also shaken up on the play but later returned to the game.

Pittsburgh came into the game thin at safety, playing without FS Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring) and SS Keanu Neal (rib). Neal was placed on IR yesterday, meaning he’ll miss at least three more games following the Browns contest. Pittsburgh elevated S Trenton Thompson from the practice squad, with Thompson making his first start.

With Riley out, the team is down to three true safeties in Thompson, Damontae Kazee, and Miles Killebrew. All three have seen playing time today. Riley was also logging snaps on defense and on special teams. On the season, Riley had recorded six tackles and one sack entering today’s game.

Pittsburgh trails Cleveland 10-7 midway through third quarter.