Steelers Offensive Line Slides In PFF Rankings Despite Solid Outing Against Bengals

Despite leading the charge to a 153-yard day on the ground and posting the seventh-best pass-blocking efficiency rating in the league, the Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line slid from the No. 16 in the NFL to No. 18 in PFF’s weekly offensive line rankings.

Pittsburgh’s offensive line can’t seem to crack the top 15, as a steady rise culminated with the unit topping out at No. 16, where it stagnated for the last two weeks. While it’s a minor slide, PFF still had praise for the unit, saying it has been “playing better as the year wears on.” PFF also praised the improvement of right guard James Daniels, who allowed 10 pressures over his first three games of the season but has yielded just four in six games since returning from a groin injury.

PFF also pointed out that Isaac Seumalo, Daniels’ partner at guard, hasn’t allowed a sack since Week Six. After getting off to a slow start in Pittsburgh, Seumalo has blossomed into the player the Steelers expected when they signed him in free agency this offseason.

Rookie offensive tackle Broderick Jones is also coming off a season where he posted his second-highest run block grade of the season with a 69.3 total. Pittsburgh’s running game has taken off since inserting the rookie into the starting lineup at right tackle, and hopefully he can continue to help anchor the run game as the Steelers look to build upon their recent success over the rest of the season.

As for Pittsburgh’s upcoming opponent, the Arizona Cardinals, its offensive line ranks No. 28 in football, a one-spot improvement from where it was ahead of Week 12. Sunday’s matchup will feature a battle of rookie first-round tackles, as Arizona starts sixth-overall pick Paris Johnson Jr. at right tackle, while Pittsburgh will be starting Jones. Jones is currently PFF’s highest-graded rookie offensive tackle.

Arizona’s guards are both coming off solid performances in the Cardinals’ loss to the Los Angeles Rams, as left guard Tryston Colon posted an 87.0 pass-blocking guard, which was the second-best in football. The Steelers are familiar with Colon, as he’s also spent time with the Baltimore Ravens during his NFL career. Right guard Will Hernandez has been the strongest member of Arizona’s offensive line, and he posted a solid 74.3 overall grade against Los Angeles.

This Cardinals line has some flaws though, hence its ranking. This is a game where the pass rush should be able to get home, and we’ll see if the Steelers can continue their effectiveness in defending the run by slowing down James Conner this week.