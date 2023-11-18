Steelers Have Scouts At Multiple College Games Today

The Pittsburgh Steelers have scouts at both the UNC-Clemson game and Penn State-Rutgers game today, per reports. R.L. Bynum of the Tar Heel Tribune reports that the Steelers have a scout at the UNC-Clemson game, while Sam Woloson of the Daily Collegian, Penn State’s student newspaper, reports that the Steelers have a scout at Penn State-Rutgers.

The Steelers have scouted both Penn State and Clemson heavily this season. Both are rife with top prospects, as Penn State CB Kalen King and OT Olu Fashanu are both projected first-round picks. For Clemson, LBs Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Barrett Carter have both been linked to Pittsburgh in some early mock drafts, as has CB Nate Wiggins.

For more on Trotter, you can check out Jonathan Heitritter’s spotlight on him coming into this season below.

He’s built off the strong start to his career with an impressive season for the Tigers this year, with 71 tackles, two interceptions, 13 tackles for a loss and 4.5 sacks. He also has four passes defensed and two forced fumbles.

As for Rutgers, the Scarlett Knights have gotten off to 6-4 start this season as they look to turn their program around for a second time under head coach Greg Schiano. Defensive back Max Melton is a name to keep an eye for the draft. He has two interceptions this season and seven in his career and could be a potential Day Two prospect.

UNC’s group of draft prospects is highlighted by QB Drake Maye, who is projected to be one of the first players off the board. The Tar Heels are 8-2 this season and are ranked No. 22 in the country. The matchup with Clemson today should be an interesting one, as the Tigers have underperformed to the tune of a 6-4 record but still boast plenty of talent on both sides of the ball, particularly on defense.