Scouts Notebook: College Prospects Who Impressed on Saturday (Week 12)

Following the slate of games on Saturday, we highlight several college football players and their respective performances as well as how they could be viewed going forward into the 2024 NFL Draft specifically by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Missouri DL Darius Robinson

The Missouri Tigers continued to add to their strong 2023 season with a 33-31 win against the Florida Gators on Saturday, moving to 9-2 on the season. The offense shined against Florida, but DL #6 Darius Robinson also posted a strong performance in what has been an impressive season for the 6-5, 296-pound senior. Robinson posted five total tackles, two tackles for loss, and a sack against the Gators, putting him at 7.5 sacks for the season. Robinson is what you covet in a prototypical NFL defensive lineman, having the skill set to play inside or rush the passer from the edge. He is long, athletic, and explosive, carrying his weight well on his frame. An ideal fit at a 4-3 defensive tackle or a 3-4 defensive end, Robinson has helped his draft stock this season as a guy who can defend the run and also rush the quarterback.

Mizzou DL Darius Robinson is a "getting off the bus" type of guy. 6'5"/296lbs and it's lean. Today, went 5 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack on senior night. Darius asked if he could honor his school by wearing "MIZZOU" as his nameplate today. pic.twitter.com/WeXrShoczX — Jared Stanger (@JaredStanger) November 19, 2023

Oklahoma LB Danny Stutsman

The Sooners won a close won Saturday against the BYU Cougars, walking away with the victory, 31-24. The offense had to overcome an injury to QB Dillon Gabriel while the defense was led by an impressive effort by LB #28 Danny Stutsman. The 6-4, 241-pound junior was all over the place for the Sooners, posting 10 total tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack, and a forced fumble in the contest. He lived in the BYU backfield while knocking the football out to force a turnover. Stutsman is following up a strong 2022 campaign with a similar impressive showing this season, tallying 91 total stops, three sacks, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, an interception for a touchdown, and two pass deflections. Stutsman is that quintessential run-and-hit linebacker who can play all three downs for a defense, making him an intriguing prospect in a loaded 2023 class.

@OU_Football LB Danny Stutsman (28) is gonna' be a good one. Heady player and a big time hitter. Gets the sack for forced fumble here just moments ago. pic.twitter.com/szl3O2ngvO — Glenn Naughton (@JNRadio_Glenn) November 18, 2023

Clemson LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and CB Nate Wiggins

Speaking of off-ball linebackers, Clemson LB #54 Jeremiah Trotter Jr. had himself quite the day as well in the Tigers’ 31-20 victory at home against the North Carolina Tar Heels. Trotter finished the game with 11 total tackles (seven solo) 1.5 tackles for loss, a sack, and a pass deflection. CB #2 Nate Wiggins also had a strong performance on Senior Day for the Tigers as he finished with seven total tackles (six solo) a pass breakup and an interception on Tar Heels QB Drake Maye. Both Wiggins and Trotter are juniors who could come back next season, but being projected as fringe first round prospects, it would make sense for both to declare early. With Wiggins being considered one of the top five cornerbacks in the draft class and Trotter one of the favorites to be the top inside linebacker prospect, it’s best to highlight both players as future NFL stars despite Clemson’s down season.

Washington WR Rome Odunze

The Huskies kept their magical season alive with another close win against the Oregon State Beavers on Saturday, winning 22-20 in a nail biter. The Washington offense was slowed down by Oregon State’s defense, but WR #1 Rome Odunze managed to stand out and help propel his team to the win. Odunze caught seven passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns in the contest, including a 32-yard strike for Odunze’s long of the day. He’s now up to 66 receptions for 1,206 receiving yards and 11 scores on the season, being the head man in a loaded Huskies’ aerial attack. A big-bodied possession receiver (6-3, 215 pounds) that excels down the field, look for Odunze to hear his name called somewhere on Day One of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Penix with a DIME to Odunze 🎯🎯🎯@UW_Football's offense is making it look easy in the rain pic.twitter.com/JQ1gWSHwKy — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 19, 2023

Michigan DB Mike Sainristil

The Michigan Wolverines racked up another win for suspended coach Jim Harbaugh on Saturday, beating the Maryland Terrapins, 31-24, to keeping their undefeated season alive and set up a pivotal game next weekend against the unbeaten Ohio State Buckeyes for the division crown. DB #0 Mike Sainristil came up big in the victory for Michigan, snagging two interceptions while posting three total tackles. Sainristil now has five picks on the year, having returned two for touchdowns. The 5-10, 182-pound senior has made the most out of his 2023 season, making himself a legit prospect who can play on the outside. He may be a better fit in the slot at the next level given his quickness and instincts, having played in both roles for the Michigan defense this season.