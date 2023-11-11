Scouting Notebook: Top Games To Watch And Prospects To Look For (Week 11)

Every week in lead up to the slate of college football games on Saturday, we will be highlighting several high-profile games as well as several players in each matchup who project to be sought after in the 2024 NFL Draft and specifically how they may be viewed by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

#3 Michigan at #10 Penn State 12:00PM EST FOX

When the Wolverines come into Happy Valley Saturday afternoon, keep an eye on RG #65 Zak Zinter. The 6-6, 322-pound senior is one of the best interior offensive line prospects in the country, having great size and the strength to maul opposing defenders as a run blocker, being strong to displace defensive linemen at the line of scrimmage while mobile enough to work in space and pick up blocks at the second level. He also is a sound pass protector, having the hands to feet that match up to provide steady play while anchoring in against the pass rush. Zinter is likely a Day Two prospect at the moment, but can continue to establish himself as possibly one of the best guard prospects with a strong end ot the season.

Michigan IOL Zak Zinter A pure technician. Outstanding ability to absorb and anchor. Also has accurate hands to mirror and match interior defenders. pic.twitter.com/xP5xIvvdql — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) August 1, 2023

Across the line of scrimmage, keep an eye on CB #4 Kalen King for Penn State. King played opposite current Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr. last season and played exceptionally well, recording three interceptions and 15 pass breakups. King is a sticky coverage defender who is smaller than Porter (5-11, 191 pounds), but he moves well in coverage, having the movement skills to quickly change directions and blanket opposing wideouts. The thought of Porter and King playing together again could be quite enticing as Pittsburgh searches for a quality corner to play opposite of one former Penn State standout.

Penn State CB Kalen King has legitimate chance to be CB1 in the 2024 class (with guys like Kool Aid, Burke, Lassiter etc)… This kid has awesome film. I’m a huge fan Speedy, tough, instinctive DB. October 21st showdown with Marvin Harrison Jr 🔥 pic.twitter.com/l7gacTX9hD — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) April 19, 2023

#13 Tennessee at #14 Missouri 3:30PM EST CBS

When watching the Volunteers battle the Tigers, make sure to watch CB #5 Kamal Hadden. Hadden is a 6-1, 197-pound senior that has the size, length, and athleticism scouts look for on the outside. He’s not a household name, but he’s been productive for the Volunteers the last three seasons, logging 11 pass deflections and six interceptions the last three seasons, including three picks with one returned for a touchdown this year. He’s fared well in coverage, posting respectable numbers in various metrics according to Pro Football Focus. He faces a legit Tigers passing attack, but tuck away Hadden as a potential sleeper name heading into the pre-draft process this spring.

On the Tigers, be sure to watch OT #76 Javon Foster. The 6-5, 319-pound senior got into the lineup in 2020 in a part-time basis but has been a starter ever since at left tackle. Foster has the size and length you want in a blindside protector, possessing the athleticism to set the depth of the pocket and combat opposing passer rushers attempting to get the corner. A quality run blocker as well, Foster presents some value later in the draft should Pittsburgh not tackle an offensive tackle early as a developmental piece that could become a starter down the road.

#Missouri LT Javon Foster more than held his own against a tough LSU defensive line, even had some quality reps against Harold Perkins too. Uses his massive arm length (34 1/4 inches) to keep defenders at bay, but his quick footwork and hand replacement quickness pop as well. pic.twitter.com/IXF9Y06oeB — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) October 8, 2023

#9 Ole Miss at #2 Georgia 7:00PM EST ESPN

When the Rebels of Ole Miss take on the Georgia Bulldogs, keep an eye on WR #9 Tre Harris. Harris had a strong 2022 campaign and is enjoying a stellar 2023 season as well despite having surgery to clean up his knee after the Tulane game. He wasn’t expected to play the following week against Alabama, but managed to get onto the field, though he didn’t record any stats. While dealing with that clean up procedure, Harris has posted 38 receptions for 749 yards (19.7 YPR) and seven TDs. He’s made plays down the field as well as after the catch, showing some YAC ability in a 6-2, 205-pound frame. A likely Day Three pick, Harris presents good value in the later stages of the draft for a team needing receiver depth that can play on the outside as well as mix it up in the slot.

TRE HARRIS ARE YOU SERIOUS

pic.twitter.com/wktKRqo5n9 — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 4, 2023

The man tasked with covering Harris will be CB #3 Kamari Lassiter. The 6-0, 180-pound junior hasn’t had much in terms of ball production during his time with the Dawgs, posting just one interception in three seasons. However, Lassiter is as sticky as the come in coverage, doing a great job of staying on the receiver’s hip and playing the ball through the pass catcher’s hands. He has good recovery speed to keep from getting burned in coverage as well as the quickly to click and close on the football. A willing tackler in the run game, Lassiter is looking to prove that the lack of ball production doesn’t mean he can be one of the top cornerback prospects in this draft class.

Kamari Lassiter In coverage Vs Missouri. pic.twitter.com/In3DQeYicq — Trey (@Trey2Triggerr) November 7, 2023

West Virginia at #17 Oklahoma 7:00PM EST FOX

For the Mountaineers, the main man to watch is C #54 Zach Frazier. The 6-3, 306-pound senior has been playing heavy snaps since his freshman campaign, starting 38 of 39 career games, including 29 straight at center. He is a four-time high school state wrestling champion, and you see that in how he can leverage blocks and use his core strength to win in pass protection and in the running game. He is sturdy in the middle, having the technical skill, experience, and reliability to become an NFL-caliber starting center.

Zach Frazier (54) making quick work of 6’3”, 290 pound Penn State DT Hakeem Beamon (51) before climbing to the second level. pic.twitter.com/pZHFhrqFlX — Jed Drenning (@TheSignalCaller) September 5, 2023

The Sooners have their own center prospect that looks to be building a good resume in IOL #73 Andrew Raym. The former four-star recruit became a full-time starter at center in 2021, having logged 30 starts the last three seasons. Raym stands 6-4, 309 pounds, having the mental acumen to make calls at the line of scrimmage and properly execute double teams up to the second level as a run blocker. Bigger, more powerful defenders can give Raym a hard time in pass protection, but Raym plays his tail off and is yet another name that could be had at a value later in the draft should Pittsburgh pass on center early.

One play I hope doesn't get overlooked Major's 2 yard TD run….but focus on everyone else. WRs go for the corner to take the DBs out of the play, Blake Smith has a great block off the motion to close the outside, Andrew Raym delivers a pancake block. Great effort all around pic.twitter.com/tmFhrOhSBZ — Sidelines Oklahoma (@SSN_Oklahoma) September 4, 2023

USC at #6 Oregon 10:30PM EST FOX

The Trojans have had a disappointing 2023 season, but they still can be fun to watch in what should be an exciting game against the Ducks Saturday night. One name to watch for USC is WR #2 Brenden Rice. The 6-3, 210-pound senior is the son of Hall of Fame WR Jerry Rice, and originally committed to play at Colorado before transferring to USC last season. He’s enjoying a strong season, having 32 receptions for 563 yards and 10 touchdowns heading into this contest. Rice is a big-bodied target ideal for working in the red zone and along the sideline. He also possesses notable speed, having run a 10.78-second time in the 100-meter dash back in high school. He may not garner the same attention as some of the other wide receivers in this draft class, but Rice has the physical traits, intangibles, and pedigree you want to bet on in a wideout who can develop into a quality receiver in the league.

For the Ducks, be sure to watch C #58 Jackson Powers-Johnson. The 6-3, 320-pound junior has been a riser during the college football season. He saw limited action as a true freshman at both guard spots before starting last season at right guard. He moved to center for this season and has thrived, showcasing impressive ability to move in space and make blocks on linebackers and defensive backs while executing combo blocks with the guard to the second level. He’s an aggressive, tenacious run blocker that hols his own as a pass protector as well, looking like a quality prospect that can develop into an NFL starting center.