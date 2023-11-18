Sack Breakdown: Steelers Vs. Packers

Breaking down the lone sack the Pittsburgh Steelers allowed to the Green Bay Packers in their Week 10 win.

1. 1st and 10, 10:07 1st. 11 personnel. Five block + RB check/release vs five-man rush

The Packers bringing DB pressure from the boundary side. It wasn’t picked up by the Steelers, RB Jaylen Warren probably should’ve stayed in but there are communication issues with him and LT Dan Moore Jr. that spill into LG Isaac Seumalo, everyone looking around trying to figure out who to block.

The DB pressure forces QB Kenny Pickett to step and climb and flush to his left. That makes it easy for No. 91 Preston Smith to come off his block and take Pickett down.

This play is messy and clearly, the blocking scheme wasn’t on the same page here. Assigning blame is difficult to do. Given the principles of BoB protection (back on backers, big on big), I’m guessing Warren should’ve been picking up the blitzer instead of putting that on Moore. Warren didn’t scan here and the Packers timed the blitz well, leading to the sack.

To the concept, it looks like Pittsburgh is setting up a play downfield. Pickett pumps to the right but it doesn’t look like the Steelers were trying to run a double-move to that side. Instead, Pickett looks back to his left likely for George Pickens running a dig over the middle. But the time isn’t there for Pickett to get the throw off, it was otherwise open, and that would’ve been a middle-of-the-field play hit that’s been so often talked about and criticized in this passing game.

The good news at least is this is the only sack the Steelers allowed in this game. Over their last two contests, they’ve given up just this takedown, though the Cleveland Browns’ defense will pose a much larger threat.

Blame: RB Jaylen Warren

Sack Breakdown (Game)

Jaylen Warren: 1

SACK BREAKDOWN (SEASON)

Mason Cole: 3.5

Jaylen Warren: 3.0

Coverage/Scheme: 2.5

Dan Moore Jr.: 2.0

Kenny Pickett: 1.5

Matt Canada: 1.5

Chukwuma Okorafor: 1.5

Isaac Seumalo: 1.0

Receivers: 1.0

Najee Harris: 1.0

James Daniels: 1.0

Nate Herbig: 0.5

Penalty Breakdown (Game)

Mason Cole: 1

Penalty Breakdown (Season)

Chukwuma Okorafor: 4

Mason Cole: 1

James Daniels: 1

Broderick Jones: 1

Isaac Seumalo: 1